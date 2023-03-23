The Washington Capitals have revealed a new warmup jersey inspired by cherry blossom season in the city. The jersey, designed by artist Taylor Kampa Olson of TKOPaintings, will be worn by the team during warmups for their game against the New York Rangers on April 2 at Capital One Arena at 1 p.m. The jersey will then be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation).

Credit: Washington Capitals

The design of the jersey features hand-drawn blossoms incorporated into the Capitals logo, with white outlines representing the blossoms beginning to bloom. The numbering on the jersey also continues the cherry blossom theme, featuring cherry branches, buds, and blossoms.

The auction for the autographed jerseys and signed pucks featuring the TKO Paintings cherry blossom design will open on April 2 at noon and will run through April 12 at 3 p.m. Fans can bid on the items at washcaps.com/CherryBlossomAuction. The Team Store at Medstar Capitals Iceplex and Team Store at Capital One Arena will also feature retail items with the design, including shirts and hats.

A pop-up store called ‘D.C. Sports Cherry Blossom Headquarters’ will also feature items on April 2, located on 7th Street NW, just north of F Street and next to the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro Station. Fans ticketed or not can access the store on 7th Street on April 2 from 10-11:30 a.m. Fans attending the game can also enter the store through the 100-level concourse, near section 118/119, beginning when doors open at noon.

Olson is a local artist who specializes in painting everything from abstracts and portraits to large murals and custom jackets through TKOPaintings. The Capitals have also partnered with TKOPaintings on other initiatives, including the Capitals Little Free Library, the 2022 custom playoff shield, and various jackets and apparel.

The MSE Foundation is committed to supporting game-changing solutions for the community through fundraising, providing grants to nonprofits, and rallying Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s teams and fans to support and amplify the impact of community change agents. Fans can learn more about the foundation at monumentalfoundation.org.