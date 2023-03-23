The Washington Commanders Command Force, one of the most diverse entertainment groups in the NFL, will hold open auditions for the 2023 NFL season. The auditions will take place from April 22 to April 25 at FedExField, and the team will be announced on April 28.

The Command Force is made up of 44 dancers, gymnasts, breakers, b-boys, and b-girls who perform at all home games and Commanders events year-round throughout the DMV. Their performances aim to bring to life the rich culture of D.C.’s world-renowned and iconic dance scene through high-energy, hip hop-based choreography incorporating tricks, stunts, visuals, Beat Ya Feet, and elements of street funk.

Command Force performing at FedEx Field on January 08, 2022 Credit: Taylor Sims/Washington Commanders

The auditions will consist of four rounds, one per day, and participants must be present at all sessions that they are invited to attend. Those chosen for the 2023 season will perform at all Washington Commanders home games and participate in year-round community and team events across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV). Details about qualifications and time commitments for interested members can be found at commanders.com/command-force/faqs.

This year’s guest choreographer for the auditions is Jared Jenkins, who has trained, traveled and worked with top entertainers and choreographers worldwide. The panel of judges will include Command Force coaching staff, alumni dancers, Commanders’ guest experience leadership, and DMV dance coaches, with judges varying by audition round.

In addition to the auditions, the Command Force will host a series of prep classes in March and April, led by 2022 Command Force veterans and coaches. The team will also host a special Beat Ya Feet workshop on April 5. Interested participants can register for the classes and workshop at commanders.com/command-force/audition-prep-classes and https://www.commanders.com/command-force/beat-ya-feet-workshop, respectively. All participants must be at least 18 years of age by May 1, 2023, to participate in audition clinics, the Beat Ya Feat workshop, and auditions in April.

For more information about the Washington Commanders Command Force and auditions, visit commanders.com/command-force/auditions-2023.