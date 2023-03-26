A staple of warm weekend days, brunch combines the best flavors of the first two meals of the day. Every great brunch spread complements its savory items with something sweet, something refreshing and a signature beverage, and there’s one ingredient that can help cover all of those bases – 100% orange juice.

An option like Florida Orange Juice is not only delicious but delivers a powerful combination of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients that have associated health benefits. One of nature’s nutrient dense foods, one 8-ounce glass of orange juice provides 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C and is also a good source of potassium, folate and thiamin, making it a great substitute for sugar-sweetened beverages and simple addition to brunch staples like this Orange Oatmeal.

When combined with a healthy lifestyle, 100% orange juice may also help support a healthy immune system. Orange juice contains beneficial plant compounds, flavonoids and colorful carotenoids to aid in fighting inflammation and cell communication. It is also rich in vitamin C, which helps strengthen immune systems by protecting cells and promoting the production and function of immune cells. Vitamin D, which can be found in fortified juices, also plays an important role in regulating immune response and helps immune cells fight off bacteria and viruses that get into the body.

Since 100% orange juice is naturally almost 90% water, it can help support hydration as it includes several electrolytes like potassium, magnesium and, in fortified juices, calcium, to aid in fluid balance. Combining Florida Orange Juice, watermelon juice and grapefruit juice, this Citrus Watermelonade is a bright, seasonal thirst quencher that is the perfect addition to your drink selection at brunch.

“Maintaining overall wellness and hydration is important as we ease into the warmer months of the year and more time is spent outdoors,” said Dr. Rosa Walsh, director of scientific research at the Florida Department of Citrus. “Florida Orange Juice includes many essential vitamins and minerals that aid in hydration, and it is a great complement to water in helping to provide nourishment before, during or after any activity.”

Citrus Watermelonade

1 cup hot water

2 cups sugar

6 cups watermelon, seeded, rind removed and cut into 1-inch pieces, divided

2 cups Florida Orange Juice

1 cup Florida Grapefruit Juice

3/4 cup lemon juice

3/4 cup lime juice

2 cups Florida Oranges, cut into 1-inch pieces, peeled

1/2 cup mint leaves

ice, for serving

Florida Orange Slices, for garnish (optional)

watermelon chunks, for garnish (optional)

In small saucepan over low heat, combine hot water and sugar; heat until sugar is dissolved. Refrigerate until chilled.

In blender, puree 4 cups watermelon until smooth.

In large pitcher, stir watermelon juice, chilled sugar syrup, orange juice, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and lime juice until combined.

Add remaining watermelon pieces, orange pieces and mint leaves; refrigerate 2-3 hours until well chilled.

Serve over ice in glasses. Garnish with orange slices and watermelon chunks, if desired.

Orange Oatmeal

1 cup Florida Orange Juice

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup quick-cooking steel-cut oats

1 Florida Orange, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon agave nectar or honey

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

In medium saucepan over high heat, bring orange juice and water to boil.

Add oats to boiling liquids.

Return to boil then reduce to medium heat and cook, uncovered, 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Mix in diced orange, agave nectar, cinnamon and salt. Remove pan from heat; let stand 1 minute before serving.