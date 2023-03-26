The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data on Friday, revealing that Maryland’s unemployment rate had dropped to a record low of 2.9% in February.

According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland also decreased by 3,900 jobs during the same period. This is the lowest unemployment rate on record for Maryland since the BLS began publishing estimates for Maryland in January 1976.

The Professional and Business Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 3,300 jobs. The Other Services sector added 2,000, and the Government added 100 jobs. Meanwhile, the Leisure and Hospitality, Private Education and Health Services, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, Mining and Logging, Construction, Financial Activities, Information, and Manufacturing sectors all experienced a decline.

Secretary of Labor Portia Wu noted the importance of bringing people back into the workforce and ensuring they have the skills they need to thrive in the economy.

