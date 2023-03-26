Credit: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media has named St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, PhD to the 2023 Maryland’s Top 100 Women list. Jordan was selected from a pool of 400 nominees for her outstanding leadership in her profession and in the community.

“The 2023 Maryland’s Top 100 Women are trailblazers. They are professionally successful, serve as leaders in the community and demonstrate a commitment to mentoring,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media.

President Jordan’s contributions to the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science Education Alliance (SEA) program, which she founded, were among the attributes considered by the judges. Additionally, her involvement on several boards such as the Higher Education Resource Services (HERS), the Wills Group, and the Maryland Humanities and her commitment to mentoring individuals who have a passion to succeed were also taken into account.

An external panel of judges that included business and legal professionals, previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from across the state, and a representative of The Daily Record made the selection. Founded in 1996, Maryland’s Top 100 Women recognizes exceptional achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women will be honored at a reception and awards celebration on May 8 at The Lyric Baltimore, 140 W. Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore. For more information and to see the full list of winners, visit The Daily Record online.