Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced that Arsenal FC will be the opponent for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The game will take place on July 19, 2023, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. On the night before the All-Star Game, the best of MLS will face Arsenal FC in the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G at Audi Field.

The match will be available to watch in over 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. D.C. United Head Coach Wayne Rooney will serve as head coach for the MLS All-Stars as they take on the storied Premier League club.

Arsenal FC is currently sitting in first place in the Premier League and has won 13 league titles and a record 14 FA Cups. The team features a host of global stars, including U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper and 2021 MLS All-Star Game MVP Matt Turner, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and recent addition Jorginho.

“To host an event of this magnitude in the nation’s capital is something we’ve been looking forward to since we opened Audi Field in 2018,” said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United.

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be the 17th time MLS welcomes an elite international club for the midsummer showcase. The MLS All-Stars have previously faced clubs from the English Premier League, as well as clubs from Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s La Liga, the Scottish Premiership, and Mexico’s LIGA MX.

Tickets for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can visit MLSsoccer.com/AllStar to sign up for access to an exclusive presale. Tickets for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G are now available.

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will be part of a week of events and programming surrounding the game in Washington, D.C., including a concert, community service initiatives, and player appearances.