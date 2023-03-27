Art enthusiasts are invited to visit ArtWorks@7th Gallery this April to commemorate one of the gallery’s founding members, Lyn, who passed away last year. Lyn was a professional estate lawyer, but her true passion was painting.

She drew inspiration from the turquoise of the sky and the deep hues of the rocks in the Arizona desert and later from the Bay after moving to North Beach in 2002.

Lyn was instrumental in founding the gallery in 2004, and to honor her dedication and love for art, the gallery will be showcasing many of her works throughout the month of April. Visitors are encouraged to browse the collection and share their memories of Lyn.

ArtWorks@7th Gallery is located at 8905 Chesapeake Avenue (near 2nd street) in North Beach, Maryland. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Lyn’s passing was a great loss to the North Beach community, but her legacy lives on through her art and her contributions to the founding of ArtWorks@7th Gallery. Visitors can pay their respects to Lyn and celebrate her life’s work through this special exhibition.