Our Spotlight on the Arts shines brightly on musician and COSMIC Symphony Music Director Will Esterling!

Will is relatively new to the COSMIC (Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland, In Concert) Symphony and to our area. He is an advocate for music as both a performer and educator and serves as the assistant conductor at the New Orchestra of Washington (NOW) and the Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras (MCYO).

As an educator, Esterling is an adjunct professor at American University and serves as the Wind & Brass Department Chair at Levine Music. As a trombonist, our featured artist serves as a musician in the 287th Army Band of the Delaware National Guard.

Will graduated with a Master of Music in Conducting from the Catholic University of America, where he studied with Simeone Tartaglione and Murry Sidlin. He also received a Bachelor of Music in Trombone Performance from Ithaca College.



How long have you practiced your art?

I have been involved with music for as long as I can remember. My family often tells stories about how I would sing for them when I was very little. My interest in instrumental music really began when I was in fourth grade and joined the band as a trombonist. Ever since then I’ve been involved with music and have chosen to forge a career for myself in this field.

What have been your past and/or present inspirations?

I’ve been fortunate to have had many great teachers, and I consider them all collectively to be my original source of inspiration. Each one has been unique in their own way, but also inspired me to become the best version of myself that I could be.

Presently, I derive much of my inspiration from my own students. I have been fortunate to work with many different talented individuals, all of whom are unique and talented in their own way.

Do you have a favorite style or other favorite aspect of what you do?

My favorite aspect of what I do is the rehearsal process. Orchestras spend more than 80% of their time practicing and preparing for one or two concerts. Rehearsal is an amazing opportunity for the musicians to engage, explore, and discover the music together. We often share many stories and laughs during our rehearsal time.

What are your connections to Southern Maryland?

Joining the COSMIC Symphony this past September of 2022 has really connected me to the Southern Maryland community. In this relatively short time, I have gotten to know many people from this area as well as those affiliated with other arts-related organizations. I am looking forward to the future concert seasons where we will be collaborating with even more members of our creative community.

What are your other interests or occupations outside of your art form?

Running has been very important to me ever since I started in high school, not only as a way to stay physically but also mentally fit. I always run without listening to music as it provides me the opportunity for my mind to get lost in the activity; I consider it a form of meditation.

Is there anything else that you would like to share?

I encourage everyone to come out to a live COSMIC Symphony concert as each concert offers something different. This coming May 2023 we will be featuring David W. Cook, Tenor, in a concert titled “Love and Loss.” More info about this and other future events can be found on the COSMIC website.

Thank you, Will, for being a valued part of our artistic community!

*Note: all COSMIC Symphony concerts are free to attend!