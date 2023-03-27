The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawks made the trip north to Pennsylvania for a Sunday United East Conference Doubleheader against the Lancaster Bible College Chargers. The Seahawks were able to sweep the games, winning 10-2 and 12-4 respectively to improve their record to 6-6 for the season and 4-1 in conference play.

Credit: St. Mary's College of MAryland

In the first game, St. Mary’s took control early on and never looked back. Cole Tarleton’s homerun in the first inning set the tone for the game, with the Seahawks leading 4-0 into the middle innings. The team continued to build its lead in the fifth inning, with Tarleton adding an RBI single to his earlier contributions, while Chase O’Dell hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to seal the victory for the Seahawks. The final score was 10-2.

In the second game, the Seahawks once again took an early lead and held on throughout the game. George Berbakos, Cole Tarleton, and Trevor Smith all had RBIs, while Tommy Brill had a solid outing on the mound to lead the Seahawks to a 12-4 victory.

Chase O’Dell and Cole Tarleton each tallied their first home run of the year in the first game, with O’Dell finishing with three RBIs off of two hits and Tarleton with four RBIs and three hits. In the second game, Garret Pullium and Trevor Smith both finished with four RBIs, while Ian Walters, George Berbakos, and Trevor Smith all finished with two hits on the day.

The Seahawks’ next game will be against the Lancaster Bible College on March 27 at 3:00PM in Lancaster, PA.