The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Team recently competed in the Blue & Silver Challenge held at the Towne Bank Stadium. The two-day track meet featured eight other teams, including the hosting Captains of Christopher Newport University.

The Seahawks put up a great performance during the meet. First-year Savannah Owens took second place in the Women’s 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:07.94. Alana Thompson closely followed in third place with a time of 1:08.12. The team also saw impressive finishes in the Women’s 200 Meter Dash, with Thompson taking third place and Addie Ostendorf-Snell in seventh place.

Credit: Bill Wood

In the Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles, Dina Jones and Chay’la Rivers both landed top-five finishes, with Jones placing third and Rivers placing fourth. Brittney Douglas earned first place and smashed the school record in the Women’s 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:26.72.

Douglas and Lauren Sapp secured top-ten finishes in the Women’s 1500 Meter Run. Douglas finished in fifth place with a time of 5:20.58, while Sapp placed sixth with a time of 5:24.49. Ariana Lecouras earned second place in the Women’s 5000 Meter Run with a time of 22:17.49.

The Seahawks also put up an impressive performance in the field events. Four athletes earned top-ten spots in the Women’s Hammer Throw, and Alana Thompson set a new school record in the Women’s Javelin Throw with a distance of 15.99 meters.

The Ostendorf-Snell, Rivers, Fladaina Bruno, and Thompson quartet secured second place overall in the Women’s 4×100 relay with a time of 55.36. In the Women’s Long Jump, Chay’la Rivers placed second at 4.34 meters, with Thompson following closely behind in third place at 4.22 meters.

The Seahawks will host their only home meet for the outdoor season, the Seahawk Invitational, on Saturday, April 1st, 2023. Fans are encouraged to come out and support the team.