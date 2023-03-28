Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, local businesses and community-based organizations in Calvert County have partnered with the Calvert County Public Schools’ (CCPS) Special Education Department to provide workplace experiences for students with disabilities. This initiative aims to prepare students for a seamless transition into adulthood by identifying their interests, abilities, work habits, and career goals. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools’ Special Education Department Credit: Calvert County Public Schools’ Special Education Department Credit: Calvert County Public Schools’ Special Education Department Credit: Calvert County Public Schools’ Special Education Department

Glenn Casciero, CCPS Special Education Department Job Developer, expressed gratitude towards the partners for providing opportunities to the students. “We greatly appreciate our partners and encourage other businesses and agencies to join this worthwhile initiative to prepare our young scholars for work and life in our community,” Casciero added.

The Summer Youth Employment Program is a program that provides enriching summer work experiences in community organizations, private sector companies, and government agencies. The program is made possible by an annual grant from Maryland’s Division of Rehabilitative Services (DORS). The CCPS Special Education Department is currently seeking partners for the upcoming program.

Businesses and organizations interested in discussing a workplace partnership with the CCPS Special Education Department can contact Paul Reilly, Transition Specialist, at reillyp@calvertnet.k12.md.us, or Glenn Casciero, Job Developer, CCPS Special Education Department at cascierog@calvertnet.k12.md.us.

The CCPS Special Education Department extends their appreciation to the 2022-2023 CCPS Special Education Department Workplace Partners, which include Big Lots, Blackbelt Academy, Bulrushes Cafe, Calvert County Public Library, Calvert Marine Museum, Chesapeake Grill, Chick-Fil-A, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Dunkirk Hardware, Garner & Duff Florist, Holiday Inn Express, Infinity Healing, Lord Calvert Bowling Center, Lusby, Solomon’s Island, and Three Brother’s Italian Restaurant.