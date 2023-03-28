St. Mary’s County Government is urging all community members to support local farmers and small businesses this season by visiting the various farmers markets around the county. The county is home to several markets offering locally grown and locally made products, including Home Grown Farm Market, The Barns at New Market, and California Farmers Market.

Home Grown Farm Market will open for the season on Saturday, April 1st, and will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

The Barns at New Market will also open on April 1st, with hours on Saturdays through Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The value-added market will open for the season on April 16th, with hours on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The Barns at New Market are located at 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville.

Finally, California Farmers Market will open on Saturday, April 30th, and will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located in the BAE parking lot at the intersection of Rt. 235 and Town Creek Drive in California.

These markets offer a variety of products, ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods. By supporting local farmers and small businesses, community members are helping to boost the local economy and promote sustainable agriculture.

Lisa Ledman, from the Department of Economic Development, encourages residents to visit these markets and support local agriculture. For more information, contact Lisa Ledman via email at lisa.ledman@stmaryscountymd.gov or by calling (240) 309-4022.