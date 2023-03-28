Judge Amy Lorenzini Credit: Maryland Judiciary

The Daily Record has announced its 2023 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women, which recognizes outstanding achievements by women through their professional accomplishments, community leadership, and mentoring. Judge Amy Lorenzini of the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County is among the honorees.

Nominees were asked to submit an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships, and mentoring experience. They were also encouraged to provide letters of recommendation from those familiar with their accomplishments.

The final applications were reviewed by a panel of business and legal professionals, previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from across the state, and a representative from The Daily Record. Over 300 applications were received, with more than 20 Circle of Excellence volunteers reviewing them in the first round of judging to select 150 nominees for the final round.

Six previous Maryland’s Top 100 honorees then closely reviewed each application packet and met to discuss and finalize the 100 winners. Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media, praised the 2023 honorees for their leadership, community involvement, and dedication to mentoring future generations.

“The 2023 Maryland’s Top 100 Women are leading companies, creating change, breaking barriers, and charting new territory. They are leaders who make a difference in their communities and also mentor and inspire future leaders toward success,” said Fischer-Huettner.

Judge Lorenzini has been recognized for her contributions to the legal profession and her leadership in St. Mary’s County. She is honored to be included among the Top 100 Women for 2023.