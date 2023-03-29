Rick Lantz, a renowned defensive coordinator and assistant coach in college football, passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 83. He had a successful 40-plus year career in coaching, during which he was known for his aggressive and innovative defensive strategies, as well as his ability to connect with his players both on and off the field.

Lantz coached at some of the most prestigious programs in college football, including Miami, Navy, Louisville, and Virginia. He was highly regarded for his ability to build championship programs from the ground up. His two stints at the U.S. Naval Academy were particularly special to him, having served four years in the United States Marine Corps. He also served as the interim head coach for Navy during the last three games of the 2001 season.

In addition to his work in college football, Lantz also coached in the NFL with the New England Patriots in 1981, and in NFL Europe from 2003 to 2007. In 2004, he was named head coach of the Berlin Thunder, leading the team to victory in the World Bowl Championship. The following year, the Thunder returned to the World Bowl, but fell to the Amsterdam Admirals.

Lantz was a proud alumnus and football letter winner at Central Connecticut State University, and was elected to the CCSU Athletic Hall of Fame in May of 1999. He was also a member of the New Britain Sports Hall of Fame.

Throughout his career, Lantz was known as a great teacher who put his players in position to succeed both on and off the field. He was widely respected in the coaching community and will be deeply missed by his colleagues, players, and fans.