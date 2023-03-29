Maryland State Police arrested a Washington D.C. man on drug charges following a traffic stop on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. Jamal Hykeem Matthis, 33, is charged with drug possession, possession of drug contraband and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

According to the preliminary investigation, a trooper from the Forrestville Barrack conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of the 10500 block of Campus Way in Largo, Maryland at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Monday. The driver, identified later as Matthis, had an outstanding warrant through the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthis was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where the trooper discovered 135 grams of suspected methamphetamine on him. Following this discovery, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office were notified, and Matthis was charged accordingly.

Matthis was later released on his own recognizance after being transported to the detention center. The case remains under investigation.