The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s rowing team kicked off its spring season at the Washington College Invite on March 25, competing against other teams in increasingly rough conditions throughout the morning. The regatta was eventually canceled mid-morning due to poor conditions, with the afternoon round of racing remaining uncompleted.

Despite the challenges, the MV8 Seahawks squad managed to secure third place with a time of 6:04, finishing behind Villanova and Adrian. The M2VA boat followed closely behind, crossing the finish line in 7:23 and taking third place behind Catholic and Villanova.

The lineups for the race included Coxswain Hayden Wolinski, Stroke Hank Russell, Myles Sampson, Houston Howell, Samuel Leaman, Nic Bloom, Elias Howe, Finn Parkinson, and Nathan Girma for the Men’s Varsity 8+ team. The M2V8+ team consisted of Coxswain Calliope Millman, Stroke Benjamin Handler, Noah Hanscom, Chris Nemes, William Kendrick, Tomas Miesner, Grayson Kelley, Hayden Aberdeen, and Dinush Athauda.

Head Coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher reflected on the team’s performance and stated, “Although neither of the men’s boats raced to their full potential on Saturday, it was a big learning opportunity, and our first step towards our goals for the spring season.”

The Seahawks now look ahead to their next regatta, the Murphy Cup, which will take place on April 8 in Philadelphia, Pa.