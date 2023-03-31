Corporal H. Hopple, a 16-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, has been charged with second-degree assault following a domestic assault incident in Tracys Landing, Maryland.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 6200 block of Solomons Island Road on March 29, 2023, at 10:52 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that Hopple had pushed a female to the floor, resulting in minor injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Hopple was identified as the suspect and subsequently arrested by responding officers. He has been administratively suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

Hopple is assigned to the Bureau of Community Services within the Anne Arundel County Police Department. According to the department’s website, the Bureau of Community Services is responsible for “establishing and maintaining working relationships with diverse communities and stakeholders.”

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has released a statement regarding the incident, stating that they “take all allegations of misconduct seriously” and that “officers are held to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.”

This is not the first time that an Anne Arundel County police officer has faced criminal charges. In 2019, former Anne Arundel County Police Officer Christopher Lawrence Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual misconduct and misconduct in office.

It is important to note that Hopple is innocent until proven guilty, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The victim’s identity has not been released, and it is unclear what their relationship to Hopple is.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department.