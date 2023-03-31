The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has announced the launch of a new Tourism Development Incentive Fund to provide financial assistance to local businesses and nonprofits interested in hosting special events in Calvert County. The new fund will offer up to $25,000 to eligible organizations to help offset fees associated with hosting public events on county-owned and operated property, with the exception of events held at Calvert County parks.

To be considered for funding, businesses and nonprofits must submit a complete Calvert County special event permit application and demonstrate that the event will create destination awareness, increase overnight stays, increase visitor spending, or have a positive economic impact on Calvert County. Eligible applicants must also have no outstanding violations with the county or overdue taxes and assessments and must be in good standing with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.

Funds awarded through the Tourism Development Incentive Fund will cover up to $25,000 in application and permit fees, as well as charges for any support services required by the county to host a public event. If approved, the funds will be transferred from the Department of Economic Development to the appropriate county departments to cover the costs.

According to Economic Development Director Julie Oberg, special events can play a significant role in boosting the local economy and creating job opportunities. “Hosting a public event can be a financial challenge, so we are pleased to help organizations host special events and create a positive impact for Calvert County and its residents,” Oberg said.

The Tourism Development Incentive Fund aims to promote tourism and economic growth in Calvert County by supporting local businesses and nonprofits in their efforts to host public events. By providing financial assistance to eligible applicants, the fund will help attract visitors, increase awareness of the county as a destination, and generate revenue for local businesses.

To learn more about the Tourism Development Incentive Fund Grant, including eligibility requirements and application instructions, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com/TourismFund.