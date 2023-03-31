The Calvert Marine Museum’s Waterside Pavilion is set to host a star-studded line-up of musicians for the 2023 concert season. The venue’s four upcoming shows feature country and reggae superstars, as well as other talented artists, and will take place on select dates from May to August.

Dustin Lynch, a Tennessee native and country singer, is set to kick off the series on May 26, 2023. The musician has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the modern country music scene, with ten gold and platinum-certified singles and over 4.04 billion global on-demand streams to his name. Tickets will be available for purchase from April 11, 2023.

On June 24, Ziggy Marley, an eight-time Grammy award-winning reggae musician, will take the stage. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has developed his own style of music by infusing reggae with funk, blues, rock, and other elements. Tickets will be available for purchase from April 10, 2023, for museum members and April 17, 2023, for the general public.

Country singer Lee Brice, who boasts nine number-one radio singles and seven Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards, will perform on July 27. Tickets will be available for purchase from April 13, 2023, for museum members and April 17, 2023, for the general public. Multi-platinum-selling artist Elle King will open for Brice.

Brett Young, who has seven number-one hits and two platinum-certified albums to his name, will close out the series on August 26. Young’s sound has been described as a West Coast-meets-Southern blend, and his songs are known for their honest lyrics and romantic spark. Tickets will be available for purchase from April 14, 2023, for museum members and April 17, 2023, for the general public.

The museum will also offer a season package that includes all four concerts, allowing members to have the first access to tickets, select the same seats for all four shows, and save on ticket fees. The season package will be available for purchase for one day only, on April 10, 2023.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series will support the Calvert Marine Museum’s education and preservation efforts. The event is made possible thanks to the support of the community and many local businesses, including Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Holiday Inn Express, California, MD, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Sunshines Catering, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Asbury-Solomons, J. Calvin Wood, Mrs. Moo’s, Chick-fil-a, First Colony Center, Bahr Insurance, The BayNet, Bayside Environmental Services, Calvert Health Medical Center, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Caney Creek Catering, 102.9 WKIK, 97.7 The Bay, SOMAR Communications, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Greenwave, VanDalen Industries, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett.

For more information on the concerts or to purchase tickets, visit the Calvert Marine Museum’s official website.