The Maryland Department of Labor has announced that 63 employers have received grant awards from the Jobs That Build Employer fund. The $15 million investment aims to boost workforce retention by funding in-house support programs and payroll incentives for more than 2,600 workers in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Launched on October 14, 2022, Jobs That Build is supported in part by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and it prioritizes employee support programs and payroll incentives as keys to increasing competitiveness to attract and retain the most qualified workers.

The Maryland Department of Labor conducted outreach to eligible employers from every region in the state and encouraged interested employers to apply for grants of up to $10,000 per employee. Examples of support programs implemented under the grant include helping employees pay for transportation, childcare, or housing, and paid training.

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu emphasized the importance of the Jobs That Build program in Maryland’s post-pandemic economy. “Federal and state investment in construction and infrastructure projects has created tremendous demand for workers in Maryland’s post-pandemic economy,” she said. “Employers are finding that traditional strategies for building the talent pipeline, such as training and good wages, are not always enough. The Jobs that Build program has supported businesses to launch new and innovative strategies to attract and retain workers.”

