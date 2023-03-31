The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the addition of three former MLB prospects to their roster for the upcoming 15th anniversary season. Joining the Crabs are Isaac Mattson, Jacques Pucheu, and KC Hobson.

Isaac Mattson is a 27-year-old right-hander from Harbor Creek, Pennsylvania. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2017 and was named an organizational all-star in 2019 after posting a 2.33 ERA while spending time at three different levels. Mattson was later traded to the Baltimore Orioles and made his MLB debut on May 7th, 2021, in a relief appearance against the Boston Red Sox. Last year, with the Washington Wild Things, he appeared in 12 games and posted a 2.40 ERA while striking out 23 hitters in 15 innings.

Joining Mattson in the pitching staff is Jacques Pucheu, a 26-year-old left-hander. Pucheu led the state of Mississippi in strikeouts as a senior in high school and then set a new mark for strikeouts in a season at Austin Peay. He spent the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and was a 2022 spring training invitee. Pucheu struck out 42 hitters in 39 innings last year in four different levels with the Reds.

KC Hobson, a 32-year-old slugger, is also joining the Blue Crabs. Hobson was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays right out of high school in 2009 and spent seven seasons with the team before signing with the Lancaster Barnstormers. He has also played in the San Francisco Giants system and under his father in Chicago with the Dogs of the American Association. During the 2022 campaign, Hobson hit 15 home runs, 27 doubles, and collected 62 RBIs.

The Blue Crabs are getting ready for their opening-day matchup against the Lancaster Barnstormers on April 28th. Fans can purchase single-game tickets and take advantage of weekly promotions such as Bark in the Park, Beer and Wings Thursdays presented by Foster’s Grille, and postgame fireworks. The open tryouts for the Blue Crabs are on April 15th, and interested players can find more information on the team’s website.

The Blue Crabs are hoping to make the 15th anniversary season a memorable one with the addition of these three former MLB prospects to their roster. The team is confident that their new players will help them compete and bring a championship to Southern Maryland.