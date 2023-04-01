Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller have recently recognized four young women as the 2023 Maryland Young Women Leaders awardees, including Indu S. Bodala of Glen Burnie High School and Mahlet Mesfin of Crofton High School. Both Indu and Mahlet are shining examples of Maryland’s exceptional young female leaders, and their accomplishments have been recognized for their commitment to leadership, community service, and academic excellence.

Indu Bodala is a junior in the Biomedical Medical Allied Health Magnet program at Glen Burnie High School. She has been recognized for her academic excellence, with many accolades to her name. However, what makes Indu truly stand out is her dedication to her community through several service initiatives and student advocacy work. Indu has been actively involved in the Student Government Association, the Future Business Leaders of America, and the National Honor Society. Her commitment to service has led her to organize and participate in numerous community events, including food drives and fundraisers for various causes. In a video on the Maryland Commission for Women website, Indu speaks about the importance of empowering women and encouraging them to pursue their goals.

Mahlet Mesfin is a senior honors student at Crofton High School, where she has shown exceptional talent in math and science. Mahlet has also received several awards and recognitions for her academic achievements, including being named as a National Merit Commended Scholar. However, what sets Mahlet apart is her passion for service. She has been actively involved in the school’s Key Club, the National Honor Society, and the National English Honor Society. Her commitment to service has led her to participate in various volunteer opportunities, including tutoring underprivileged children and organizing food drives. In a video on the Maryland Commission for Women website, Mahlet speaks about the importance of leadership and using one’s talents to make a positive impact on the world.

The Maryland Young Women Leaders Award was first established as the Women of Tomorrow Award in 1997. The award was created to recognize exceptional young women who have demonstrated a commitment to leadership, community service, and academic excellence. In 2021, the award’s name changed to more accurately reflect its purpose of recognizing and encouraging future women leaders. The award includes a $500 scholastic award for each student, which is made possible by a generous donation from the Pai Ping Foundation to the foundation for the Maryland Commission for Women.

In addition to Indu and Mahlet, two other young women were recognized as 2023 Maryland Young Women Leaders awardees. They are Grace Chaney, a senior at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, and Anika Chebrolu, a senior at Thomas S. Wootton High School. All four of these young women are shining examples of Maryland’s exceptional young female leaders, and their accomplishments are an inspiration to us all.

In conclusion, the Maryland Young Women Leaders Award recognizes and encourages young women who have shown exceptional commitment to leadership, community service, and academic excellence. Indu Bodala and Mahlet Mesfin are two of the four young women recently recognized as awardees. Their commitment to service, leadership, and academic excellence is a testament to the impact that young women can make in their communities and beyond.