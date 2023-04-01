Shammond Taylor, 24, the third and final suspect in the 2021 killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young in Annapolis, was sentenced to life in prison for felony first-degree murder, robbery, and weapons offenses, according to State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

The killing took place on October 14, 2021, when Young and a friend drove to a parking lot in Annapolis and met with Kenon Jackson. Shortly after parking, Taylor emerged from a waiting vehicle and pointed a gun at the men. Jackson then snatched the friend’s backpack and rummaged through Young’s car, with Jaonte Coates assisting him.

While those two men combed through his vehicle, Young wrestled with Taylor in an attempt to disarm him. Young was shot multiple times in the struggle and later died of his injuries. His death came just one day after his 22nd birthday. Young’s friend was unharmed.

“Mr. Young was lured to a parking lot and killed by gunfire in broad daylight during a brazen robbery attempt,” Leitess said. “Today’s sentence shows that we will not allow gun violence to be normalized in our community.”

Jackson and Coates had already been sentenced to 25 and 20 years in prison, respectively, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Taylor, however, went to trial and was found guilty of the same charges.

The encounter was captured on security cameras, and police recognized Taylor from the footage. One officer testified that he had known Taylor while he was growing up in the Annapolis area. In addition, Taylor left his cell phone behind at the scene. Investigation revealed that Taylor went to an AT&T store following the crime and purchased a SIM card for the phone number matching the phone left behind.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Jason Steinhardt and Brian Pritchard prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County. The Honorable J. Michael Wachs presided over the case.

“Today’s sentencing brings closure to a long and difficult process for Mr. Young’s family and loved ones,” Leitess said. “We hope this sentence serves as a reminder that justice will be served for victims of violent crimes in Anne Arundel County.”