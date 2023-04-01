Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Kevin Atticks recently marked the celebration of Maryland Wine Month with a toast to the growing Maryland wine industry at the Vineyards at Doden in Davidsonville. The event included a tour of the vineyards and wine cellar by owner/operator Tom Croghan and Polly Pittman, who explained their winemaking philosophy and desire to give back to their community with service.

Maryland has a robust wine industry, with each vineyard and wine maker telling their own story. Value-added agriculture is vital to Maryland’s economy, noted Governor Wes Moore.

Maryland has more than 1,000 acres of grapes and other associated fruits that make wines and ciders. The 110 wineries throughout Maryland have a tremendous impact on Maryland’s economy, said Secretary Kevin Atticks. He expressed gratitude to Governor Moore for recognizing this important agricultural industry in Maryland.

The Vineyards at Doden is one of the many wineries in Maryland. The winery is situated on 26 acres of land and includes a 12-acre vineyard, a wine production facility, and a tasting room. The vineyard grows 10 different types of grapes and produces 15 different types of wines.

During the tour, Croghan and Pittman explained their approach to winemaking. Their winemaking philosophy is centered around producing high-quality wine using sustainable farming practices. They also believe in giving back to their community through service, with a portion of their proceeds going to charity.

The tour included a visit to the wine cellar, where guests learned about the process of aging wine and the importance of oak barrels in the process. The Vineyards at Doden uses French and American oak barrels to age their wine. The barrels impart flavor and aroma to the wine and contribute to the overall quality of the final product.

Maryland Wine Month is an annual event that celebrates Maryland’s wineries and vineyards. The event showcases the many wineries throughout the state and promotes the growth of the Maryland wine industry. The event includes tastings, tours, and other activities that highlight the unique characteristics of Maryland’s wines.

The celebration of Maryland Wine Month is a testament to the growing popularity of Maryland wines. The state’s wine industry has been on the rise in recent years, with many new wineries opening and existing wineries expanding. The industry provides jobs and economic growth for the state, making it an important part of Maryland’s agricultural landscape.

Governor Moore and Secretary Atticks’ visit to the Vineyards at Doden is a reflection of their commitment to promoting Maryland’s agriculture industry. The event highlights the importance of the wine industry in Maryland and the value it adds to the state’s economy.

Maryland Wine Month is a great opportunity for wine lovers to explore the many wineries throughout the state and discover the unique flavors and aromas of Maryland wines. It is also a chance for wineries to showcase their products and attract new customers.

In conclusion, Maryland Wine Month was celebrated with a toast to the growing Maryland wine industry at the Vineyards at Doden in Davidsonville. Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks highlighted the importance of the wine industry in Maryland and the value it adds to the state’s economy. The event was a testament to the growing popularity of Maryland wines and a reflection of the commitment of Maryland’s leaders to promoting the state’s agricultural industry.