The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has approved the qualifications of three sports wagering applicants, including one mobile sports wagering applicant, one sports wagering facility applicant, and one online sports wagering operator applicant.

Veterans Services Corporation has been found qualified for a mobile sports wagering license, while Whitman Gaming, Inc. has been found qualified for a retail sports wagering facility license. iGamingCloud, Inc. has also been found qualified as an online sports wagering operator. The next step for Veterans Services Corporation and Whitman Gaming, Inc. is expected to come on April 19, when the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) is scheduled to meet and may consider awarding licenses at that time.

Veterans Services Corporation has entered into an operator service agreement with Bee-Fee Limited, which will provide its online sports wagering platform. Whitman Gaming plans to launch a retail sportsbook facility in North Bethesda, located within the Sports & Social sports bar. Whitman Gaming and PPE Casino Resorts, LLC anticipate entering into an agreement allowing Betfair Interactive US, LLC (doing business as FanDuel) to serve as the sports wagering operator for the facility in North Bethesda. FanDuel currently operates PPE’s retail sportsbook located at Live! Casino in Hanover and PPE’s mobile sportsbook.

Meanwhile, iGamingCloud, Inc. has entered into a service agreement to provide its Sportnco online wagering platform to Crab Sports Maryland, LLC, which SWARC awarded a mobile license on February 15. Businesses found qualified as online and facility sports wagering operators do not go before SWARC for license awards and are eligible to partner with entities that hold mobile or facility licenses awarded by SWARC.

Maryland’s sports wagering law requires the MLGCC to conduct background investigations to determine whether an applicant has demonstrated the honesty, integrity, good character, and financial stability to be qualified for a sports wagering license. SWARC evaluates applicants’ suitability to hold a mobile or facility license and determines whether awarding a license to an applicant is in the public interest.

Prior to launching, each sports wagering business must work with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to fulfill operational requirements, including a controlled demonstration to ensure that all systems and internal control procedures are functioning correctly. Timelines for controlled demonstrations and launches of the businesses found qualified today have not yet been determined.