St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) Superintendent, Dr. J. Scott Smith, has announced the outstanding employees recognized for their service and dedication. The Educational Support Professionals of the Year award winners are Ms. Stacey Brown, Human Resources Generalist, and Ms. Wanda Fenwick, Secretary to the Principal at Lexington Park Elementary School. Ms. Alisha Swann, English Language Arts Teacher at Esperanza Middle School, has been selected as the representative for the Maryland Teacher of the Year program.

Additionally, Ms. Julie Morrison, 5th Grade Teacher at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, and Ms. Glenna Edwards, Principal of Margaret Brent Middle School, have been selected as representatives for the Washington Post Teacher and Principal of the Year programs, respectively. Ms. Kelsey Kiehlmeier, Assistant Principal of Leonardtown High School, has been selected as the Leader of Excellence award winner.

The Educational Support Professional of the Year award was established in 2009 to recognize support staff’s essential role in creating a positive learning environment for students. Ms. Brown and Ms. Fenwick were chosen for their dedication and service to SMCPS. Ms. Brown has been employed with SMCPS for two years, while Ms. Fenwick has been employed for six years.

Ms. Swann has been employed with SMCPS for eight years and has been selected as the representative for the Maryland Teacher of the Year program. She holds a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Adolescent Education and English Literature from Elmira College. Ms. Swann will compete against other teachers from across the State of Maryland for the Maryland Teacher of the Year Award.

Ms. Morrison has been employed with SMCPS for twenty-three years and has been selected as the representative for the Washington Post Teacher of the Year program. She was a finalist, competing against other teachers from public and private schools throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Ms. Morrison holds a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Loyola College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Shippensburg University.

Ms. Edwards, who has been employed with SMCPS for twenty-four years, has been selected as the representative for the Washington Post Principal of the Year program. She was a finalist, competing against other principals from public and private schools throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Ms. Edwards holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Computer Technology from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science Education from Frostburg State University.

Ms. Kiehlmeier, Assistant Principal of Leonardtown High School, has been selected as the Leader of Excellence award winner. The Leader of Excellence award was established in 2018 to recognize the essential role administrative or supervisory staff plays in creating cooperation between the school or school system and the community. Ms. Kiehlmeier has been employed with SMCPS for ten years, the last five in the role of Assistant Principal. She holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources Development and Educational Leadership from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education and Social Studies with a Minor in Spanish and History from The Pennsylvania State University.

On May 2, 2023, Ms. Brown, Ms. Fenwick, Ms. Swann, Ms. Morrison, Ms. Edwards, and Ms. Kiehlmeier will represent the school system along with all nominees for the Educational Support Professional of the Year and Outstanding Educator, and other St. Mary’s County Public Schools staff at the Staff Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony will coincide with Teacher Appreciation Week, from May 8 to May 12, 2023.