The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, a professional baseball team, is hosting summer camps for kids in 2023. The camps allow kids to learn from professional baseball players and coaches while having fun. The camps cost $50 per day and are open to kids ages 8 and up.

The camps will be held on several dates in July and August. Each day of the camp includes personalized coaching from Blue Crabs players and coaches, a free ticket to the Blue Crabs game that night, and a scrimmage on the field. However, lunch will not be provided, so parents should plan accordingly.

Stevie Bowen, the camp’s contact person, can be reached at sbowen@somdbluecrabs.com for any questions.

Dates for the camps are as follows:

July 18th

July 19th

July 20th

July 21st

August 15th

August 16th

August 17th

August 18th

The camps are sold as one-day camps, and parents are welcome to purchase more than one day at a time. Parents can add each date to their cart before purchasing.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are excited to offer these summer camps to kids in 2023. The camps are an excellent way for kids to improve their baseball skills and learn from professionals in the field.

The camps are also a way for the team to give back to the community. The Blue Crabs are committed to supporting youth baseball and helping kids develop their skills.

The team is also dedicated to providing kids a safe and fun environment. The Blue Crabs have implemented safety protocols to ensure that all kids can participate in the camps without worrying about their health.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are a professional baseball team based in Waldorf, Maryland. The team plays in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which is an independent league not affiliated with Major League Baseball. The Blue Crabs have been part of the Atlantic League since 2008 and have won two championships in their history.

The team is also active in the community and participates in various charitable activities yearly. The Blue Crabs are committed to positively impacting the community and helping those in need.

In conclusion, the 2023 summer camps hosted by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are a great opportunity for kids to learn from professional baseball players and coaches while having fun. The camps cost $50 per day and are open to kids ages 8 and up. Parents can purchase more than one day at a time, and the camps are sold as one-day camps. The camps will be held on several dates in July and August, including personalized coaching, a free ticket to the Blue Crabs game that night, and a scrimmage on the field. Contact Stevie Bowen at sbowen@somdbluecrabs.com for any questions.