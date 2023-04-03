The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulated the Huntingtown Hurricanes 8U D-1 team for their victories in the 2022 Southern Maryland Youth Athletic Conference (SMYAC) Championship and the 2022 Gatlinburg Thanksgiving Bowl National Championship.

The Hurricanes had an impeccable season, culminating in a record-breaking 10-0 run in the SMYAC and a perfect 13-0 overall, including their Gatlinburg Championship win. This undefeated season is a testament to the team’s dedication, countless hours of practice, and outstanding performance.

Photos from the 3/28/2023 BOCC meeting Credit: Calvert County Government

The championship-winning team consists of Ak Stepney, Justin Stepney, Luke Campbell, Braylen Young, Gabe Hall, Carter Crowley, Ryan Minovitz, Jayce Holson, Lyam Ward, DJ Sessoms, Tristan Brooks, Bryce Bowen, Carver Mckinzie, Jerm White, Gabriel Knight, CJ Savage, London Talley, and Blake Good. These young athletes have earned recognition for their remarkable achievements on and off the field.

In addition, the Huntingtown Hurricanes 8U D-1 team received commendation and gratitude from the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners. They expressed appreciation to Coach Ricardo Talley, Assistant Coaches Matt Campbell, Tom Hall, and Tim Crowley, and Team Mom Hilary Hall for their contribution to the team’s success.

The team’s success is an inspiration to the community and the county as a whole. Their passion, teamwork, and sportsmanship serve as a model for young athletes and encourage others to pursue their dreams.

The Huntingtown Hurricanes 8U D-1 team’s success is a testament to their talent, hard work, and dedication. They are an outstanding example of what can be achieved through perseverance and teamwork, and we wish them continued success in their future endeavors. Congratulations and best wishes to the Hurricanes for their remarkable accomplishments.