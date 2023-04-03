Maryland Governor Wes Moore has declared April 3-9 as Public Health Week in Maryland, recognizing the important role of public health practitioners in keeping communities safe and healthy.

The theme for this year’s Public Health Week in Maryland is “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health,” emphasizing the impact of culture on health and well-being and the importance of recognizing the contributions of all public health practitioners in the state.

In his proclamation, Governor Moore highlighted the science of public health, which focuses on preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting the health of people and their communities. He also recognized the vital role that public health practitioners play in emergency preparedness and response activities, strengthening health systems and infrastructure, and increasing access to care, clean air, safe drinking water, and food sources.

Maryland has been working to improve the health and quality of life of its residents through initiatives like the Maryland Health Equity Resource Communities (HERC) program, which promotes health equity in underserved communities through targeted outreach, education, and support.

In addition to promoting health equity, Maryland has been responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected more than 483,000 Maryland residents and claimed more than 9,100 lives in the state alone.

As of April 2, more than 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Maryland, with more than 42% of the state’s population having received at least one dose. However, health officials caution that the pandemic is far from over and that continued vigilance and preventative measures are necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

To commemorate Public Health Week, Maryland is hosting a series of events and activities focused on promoting health and wellness in the state.

On April 6, the Maryland Public Health Association is hosting a webinar titled “COVID-19 and Health Disparities: The Role of Public Health.” The webinar will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on underserved communities and the role of public health in addressing health disparities.

On April 7, the Maryland Department of Health is hosting a virtual town hall meeting to provide updates on the state’s COVID-19 response and answer questions from the public.

Maryland’s public health officials encourage all residents to join in the effort to promote health and wellness in the state and recognize the important contributions of public health practitioners.