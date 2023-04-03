Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday evening in Charles County, resulting in the death of 30-year-old Claude Boushey Jr. of Welcome, Maryland.

According to reports, Boushey was the sole occupant of a 2015 Honda Accord involved in the crash. He was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a 2013 Dodge Challenger driven by 42-year-old Donta McKay of Capitol Heights, Maryland. McKay was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of their injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Sunday evening. Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of eastbound Route 255, east of Bibury Lane.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Accord was traveling westbound on Hawthorne Road, east of Bibury Lane, when it entered into an authorized passing area in the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass another unidentified vehicle. It then crashed head-on into the Challenger, and both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash, with assistance from personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration who provided help with detours and road closures.

As of the time of writing, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Maryland State Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.