The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Athletics has announced the rehiring of Ardell Jackson as the head coach of the women’s basketball team. This marks Jackson’s second stint as head coach of the Hawks, having previously served for five and a half seasons. Jackson’s return brings much excitement as he seeks to pick up where he left off in his mission to build a successful basketball program at CSM.

During his first season in 2015-2016, Jackson guided the Hawks to a 14-13 overall record and a No. 3 seed in the Region XX tournament, advancing to the semifinals. In 2018-19, the Hawks finished with a 15-12 record, making it to the Region XX Tournament championship game as a No. 7 seed after impressive wins against the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. Jackson also led the Hawks to a Region XX Tournament appearance in the 2019-20 season, finishing the regular season with an 11-13 record.

Jackson has coached multiple award-winning student-athletes during his time at CSM, including Amaya Yancey, who was named an NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and All-America Third Team honoree for the 2018-19 season. With over 50 wins as head coach, Jackson’s impact on the team is evident.

“I am glad to be back at the wheel as the head coach and finish what I started eight years ago at the College Southern of Maryland,” said Jackson. “I am very excited to get back to working with a great athletic department and staff. The CSM women’s basketball program has my heart, and I believe in the program and everything that the College of Southern Maryland has to offer to student-athletes and the community. We have so much work to do, but will look to build off the success of this year’s team.”

Jackson’s passion for basketball began in his high school days at John F. Kennedy High School and continued as a prep student-athlete at Thornton Friends Upper School in Silver Spring, Maryland. During his time at Montgomery College-Rockville, he was named All-Region XX First Team and All-Maryland JUCO Second Team.

Before joining CSM, Jackson served as the girls basketball head coach at Westlake High School in Waldorf, Maryland, where he led the team to two Maryland 3A Girls South Regional Championships and two Maryland state semifinals appearances. He was named the Charles County Coach of the Year twice and the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Coach of the Year during the 2013-2014 season.

In addition, Jackson founded and coached the Jackson Premiere Hoops program, which has helped many players in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference receive athletic scholarships from various colleges and universities.

Jackson’s rehiring as head coach of the women’s basketball team at CSM is an exciting development for both the team and the community. With his experience and passion for the sport, Jackson is expected to continue his success in leading the Hawks to new heights.