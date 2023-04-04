The Maryland State Arts Council and Charles County Government have partnered to announce the winner of the public art project for the outdoor space at Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center. The winning proposal is Sunshine Pocket Park, submitted by Charles County resident, Donald Ely of Bryantown, Maryland.

The project, inspired by the Parliament song “Flashlight,” will incorporate the lyrics “everybody’s got a little light under the sun” to create an intimate space for residents and visitors to share an experience and create new memories. The park will feature benches for relaxation, crawl-through and climb spaces, areas to explore, and photo opportunities.

Ely expressed his excitement, stating, “It is an honor to be selected for a community project in the county where I live, a hop, skip and a jump away from Waldorf. I feel this project will be a success with the engagement of the community.”

Residents will be invited to participate in the project by planting a safety hedge and painting a multi-colored sidewalk. Local K-12 schools will also be asked to paint sunshine pavers that will be hidden throughout the park. The use of color in the landscape and structures will imply motion and infuse the design with energy.

The County will apply for the New Artwork Project Grant funds from the Maryland State Arts Council to support the execution of the project. The grant award is essential for the project to proceed. If awarded, installation of the project will begin in the summer of 2023, with an estimated completion date of 2024.

To view the winning proposal, visit https://bit.ly/3M5EOXY. To learn more about the Maryland State Arts Council, visit www.MSAC.org.