On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will hold a public hearing to hear feedback from the community on the proposed St. Mary’s County Building Excise Tax Ordinance. The hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The proposed ordinance, which is available online at stmaryscountymd.gov/publichearings or from the St. Mary’s County Department of Finance, seeks to establish a building excise tax for all new construction and improvements in the county. The tax would be based on the cost of the construction or improvement, with a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of the total cost.

Residents of St. Mary’s County are encouraged to attend the public hearing and provide their input on the proposed ordinance. The CSMC will accept feedback in-person or via email, written correspondence, or prerecorded video submissions. All submissions must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The public hearing will be televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live on the SMCG YouTube Channel. This provides an opportunity for those unable to attend the hearing in person to still participate and provide their feedback.

The proposed building excise tax has drawn mixed reactions from the community. Some believe that the tax will generate much-needed revenue for the county, while others argue that it will create an additional financial burden on residents.

Commissioner President John Doe has expressed his support for the proposed ordinance, stating that it will provide a new revenue source for the county while also ensuring that new development contributes to the cost of providing public services.

The CSMC will take all feedback into consideration when making a decision on the proposed ordinance. The hearing will allow residents to voice their opinions and concerns on the issue, ensuring that the CSMC can make an informed decision that best serves the community’s interests.

