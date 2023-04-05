VinePair, the premier digital media company, has been delivering inspiring and accessible content on wine, beer, and spirits culture, trends, and topics. The platform offers a wide range of award-winning consumer coverage on VinePair and trade stories on VP Pro. With its motto “Drinking is Culture,” VinePair aims to celebrate the connections and experiences people make with a glass in hand.

Founded in 2014 by Adam Teeter and Josh Malin, VinePair has grown to become the largest digital media company dedicated to drinks culture. The company has won several awards, including the James Beard Award for Best Wine, Beer, or Spirits Coverage in 2019 and 2020.

VinePair covers everything from cocktail recipes and wine-tasting notes to the latest trends in beer and spirits. Its content is geared towards both enthusiasts and industry professionals, with a focus on making complex topics easy to understand and enjoyable to read. The platform’s signature style is characterized by its engaging storytelling, visually stunning graphics, and accessible language.

They recently released their “25 of the Best Red Blends of 2023,” and Southern Maryland’s Port of Leonardtown Winery made it. The “Old Line Red” entered the chart with a score of 89 out of 100.

VinePair’s review, conducted by Keith Beavers, stated,

The Southern Maryland Wine Growers Cooperative is a cooperative representing several vineyards across four Maryland counties. The Port of Leonardtown Winery is part of this organization that started ramping up in the early aughts. What a great idea! This wine shows that this idea is working. It has soft leathery fruit with some savory balsamic notes. The palate has good natural acidity that balances the mild yet chewy fruit. I’m thinking crab cakes with this one. Kieth Beavers, VinePair

The Southern Maryland Chronicle reached out to head winemaker Lauren Zimmerman about the honor of being featured. She said,” We are extremely excited and proud to have our wine rated amongst the best in the US. We strive to use 100% Maryland-grown grapes in our wines and are proud to make all our products, from grape to glass, right here in our Leonardtown production space. Because we work with vineyards all over Maryland, ranging from Western to Eastern Shore, we have a distinct advantage: a greater variety of wine styles to make our “super blends”.

“We worked with 28 different Maryland vineyards last year. Making 2022 our largest harvest year to date. We keep selling out and can’t make enough for our thirsty customers! We’ve been consistently expanding production for the last four years. With new larger tanks and more oak barrels to fill with delicious Maryland-grown wine!”