The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, where they presented proclamations and made various approvals.

The meeting began with an invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners presented proclamations for Fair Housing Month, Week of the Young Child, National Animal Care & Control Week, and National Public Health Week. In addition, a commendation was presented to David Alexander to honor his retirement from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

During the County Administrator’s time, the Commissioners approved various department requests.

These approvals included the Department of Economic Development’s Memorandum of Understanding with the Maryland Economic Development Corporation for AeroPark Land Site Analysis Services, the Department of Emergency Services’ request to enter into an agreement with Dr. Tammy Colson-Dorsch for veterinary services at the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center, the Department of Information Technology’s acceptance of the Broadband Grant Award in the amount of $27,000, the Department of Aging & Human Services’ application for the FY2024 Senior Rides Grant in the amount of $35,652, the Department of Recreation & Parks’ acceptance of the Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Program award in the amount of $219,000 for the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi project, and the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s option contracts with Fourth Exploration, LLC and Great Mills IV, LLC in the amount of $167,230.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC announced that they will not be meeting on Tuesday, April 11. However, their next regular business meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Those interested in viewing CSMC meetings live can tune in Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or watch a replay on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

Overall, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County made progress in various departments and supported local initiatives during their regular business meeting on April 4, 2023.