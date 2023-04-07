Marissa Meyer, a sophomore rugby player from Navy, has been nominated for the 2023 MA Sorensen Award, presented annually to the top women’s college rugby player in the country. The award is named after World Cup-winner MA Sorensen, who played, coached rugby, and served as a doctor. The Washington Athletic Club has presented the award since 2016.
Meyer is one of the 17 athletes nominated for the award. A panel of experts, including MA Sorensen, will select the winner, and the award will be presented on June 10 at a gala event in Seattle hosted by the Washington Athletic Club.
The list of nominees will be narrowed down to four finalists by public vote. Fans can submit their ballots until Sunday, April 9, by clicking the provided link. The winner of the award will be chosen based on her performance on the field, leadership skills, and contribution to her team.
Meyer’s nomination is a testament to her outstanding performance on the rugby field this season. She has been Navy’s top scorer in 15s play, scoring 65 points on a team-leading 13 tries. She delivered an exceptional performance against Virginia Tech, scoring three tries to record the first hat trick by a Mid this season. Meyer was a vital player in Navy’s fall playoff run, scoring five tries in its three matches. Two of her scores came in the Fall D1 Championship Match against Utah State, helping Navy win its second-straight title.
Meyer is from Cincinnati, Ohio, and looks to become the first Mid to win the MA Sorensen Award. Her nomination acknowledges her dedication, hard work, and passion for the game. She expressed her gratitude for the recognition and credited her team for their support.
Meyer’s nomination is a significant achievement for Navy’s women’s rugby program, which has been recognized as one of the top teams in the country. The Midshipmen won their second-straight fall D1 Championship title last year and are currently ranked third in the nation. Meyer’s exceptional performance this season has been crucial to the team’s success, and her nomination for the MA Sorensen Award is a recognition of her talent and contribution to the team.
2023 MA Sorensen Award Nominees
Demi Allen – Lindenwood
Cassidy Bargell – Harvard
Kristin Bitter – Dartmouth
Kaylee Cargile – Army
Alle English – Queens University of Charlotte
Saher Hamden – Life
Tessa Hann – Central Washington
Ember Larson – Michigan
Autumn Locicero – Life
Marissa Meyer – Navy
Tiahna Padilla – Harvard
Mahdia Parker – Brown
Ariana Ramsey – Dartmouth
Julia Riekena – Army
Mae Sagapolu – Central Washington
Taina Tukuafu – Lindenwood
Camile White – Penn State
MA Sorensen Award Winners
2016: Hope Rogers – Penn State
2017: Ilona Maher – Quinnipiac
2018: McKenzie Hawkins – Lindenwood
2019: Emily Henrich – Dartmouth
2020: Alex Sedrick – Life
2021: Richelle Stephens – Lindenwood
2022: Idia Ihensekhien – Dartmouth