Marissa Meyer, a sophomore rugby player from Navy, has been nominated for the 2023 MA Sorensen Award, presented annually to the top women’s college rugby player in the country. The award is named after World Cup-winner MA Sorensen, who played, coached rugby, and served as a doctor. The Washington Athletic Club has presented the award since 2016.

Meyer is one of the 17 athletes nominated for the award. A panel of experts, including MA Sorensen, will select the winner, and the award will be presented on June 10 at a gala event in Seattle hosted by the Washington Athletic Club.

The list of nominees will be narrowed down to four finalists by public vote. Fans can submit their ballots until Sunday, April 9, by clicking the provided link. The winner of the award will be chosen based on her performance on the field, leadership skills, and contribution to her team.

Meyer’s nomination is a testament to her outstanding performance on the rugby field this season. She has been Navy’s top scorer in 15s play, scoring 65 points on a team-leading 13 tries. She delivered an exceptional performance against Virginia Tech, scoring three tries to record the first hat trick by a Mid this season. Meyer was a vital player in Navy’s fall playoff run, scoring five tries in its three matches. Two of her scores came in the Fall D1 Championship Match against Utah State, helping Navy win its second-straight title.

Meyer is from Cincinnati, Ohio, and looks to become the first Mid to win the MA Sorensen Award. Her nomination acknowledges her dedication, hard work, and passion for the game. She expressed her gratitude for the recognition and credited her team for their support.

Meyer’s nomination is a significant achievement for Navy’s women’s rugby program, which has been recognized as one of the top teams in the country. The Midshipmen won their second-straight fall D1 Championship title last year and are currently ranked third in the nation. Meyer’s exceptional performance this season has been crucial to the team’s success, and her nomination for the MA Sorensen Award is a recognition of her talent and contribution to the team.

2023 MA Sorensen Award Nominees

Demi Allen – Lindenwood

Cassidy Bargell – Harvard

Kristin Bitter – Dartmouth

Kaylee Cargile – Army

Alle English – Queens University of Charlotte

Saher Hamden – Life

Tessa Hann – Central Washington

Ember Larson – Michigan

Autumn Locicero – Life

Marissa Meyer – Navy

Tiahna Padilla – Harvard

Mahdia Parker – Brown

Ariana Ramsey – Dartmouth

Julia Riekena – Army

Mae Sagapolu – Central Washington

Taina Tukuafu – Lindenwood

Camile White – Penn State

MA Sorensen Award Winners

2016: Hope Rogers – Penn State

2017: Ilona Maher – Quinnipiac

2018: McKenzie Hawkins – Lindenwood

2019: Emily Henrich – Dartmouth

2020: Alex Sedrick – Life

2021: Richelle Stephens – Lindenwood

2022: Idia Ihensekhien – Dartmouth

