The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Lacrosse team emerged victorious with a score of 17-6 against the Hilbert College Hawks on Saturday afternoon, April 8th. The game was held at the Hawks’ home field, and this win marks the Seahawk’s second consecutive United East Conference (UEC) win.

The Seahawk’s first-quarter domination set the tone for the rest of the game. They managed to score seven goals in the first quarter alone while holding the Hawks to just two shots. Attackman Joshua Martel put up a career-best of 10 points, including five goals, five assists, and five ground balls. Senior captain Cal Wilcox and sophomore attackman Billy Higgins also tallied two scores each. Senior attackman Walker Krizman scored the first goal of the second period, extending the Seahawk’s lead to eight. The Seahawk’s finished the first half on a 3-1 run, with Martel scoring two more goals, and took an 11-2 halftime advantage.

The third quarter proved to be uneventful as St. Mary’s edged the hosts, 2-1. The final quarter saw both teams scoring close numbers of goals, with the Seahawks scoring four and Hilbert scoring three, concluding the game with a final score of 17-6.

Mitch Boudreau and Matteo Ciccarello dominated at face-off X, combining for 24 wins. St. Mary’s outshot the Hawks, 49-18, while also crushing the ground ball battle, 57-27, behind a game-best 11 ground balls from Boudreau. Junior defenseman Ethan Little collected a career-tying four caused turnovers to command a stingy defense that forced a season-best 17 turnovers.

Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s College Game Notes indicate that this win against the Hilbert College Hawks brings the Seahawk’s record to 8-5, with a 2-0 standing in the UEC. Keegan Preis finished with a game-best five assists while Higgins, Little, Wilcox, and first-year attackman Ryan Roth each contributed two goals for the Seahawks. Junior midfielder Austin Borns notched his first goal of the season in just his second game back from injury. St. Mary’s has outscored the Hawks 36-6 over the two times they’ve played each other.

The Hilbert College Hawks’ Kevin Doyle paced the team with two goals, while Griffin Miller turned away 14 shots. Unfortunately, the loss snapped their two-game win streak.

The Seahawk’s next game is set for April 15th at 3:00 PM, where they’ll face off against the Morrisville Mustangs (6-3, 1-0 UEC) in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, at JLR Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...