West Virginia University Potomac State College’s softball team had a successful doubleheader against the College of Southern Maryland, sweeping both games on April 5, 2023.

The first game ended with a score of 11-0 with WVU Potomac State College winning in just five innings. The team had a strong start scoring four runs in the first inning and followed with runs in the second, third and fourth innings to secure the win. The team ended with 10 hits, while the College of Southern Maryland only managed two.

Mia Kincaid was the star of the game hitting a triple and a homerun while driving in four runs. Other players that contributed to the win included Alexa Shoemaker, Abby Peace, and Heather Williams, each hitting a homerun, while Alexis Bailey drove in a run.

Abby Peace was the winning pitcher for WVU Potomac State College, pitching all five innings and striking out 12 batters while allowing no hits. Madison Kavlick took the loss for the College of Southern Maryland, allowing 11 runs and 10 hits in four innings of work.

In the second game, WVU Potomac State College had another commanding win with a score of 16-1 in just five innings. Grace Walsh, Alexa Shoemaker, Meghan Harris, and Abby Peace each hit a homerun while Kasey Pope hit a triple and Alexis Bailey hit a double. Grace Walsh and Alexa Shoemaker both had three RBIs.

WVU Potomac State College’s offense was too much for the College of Southern Maryland to handle as the team walked ten batters and allowed 12 hits. WVU Potomac State College was also aided by four errors by the College of Southern Maryland.

Kaela Gilligan took the loss for the College of Southern Maryland pitching for three and a third innings and giving up 15 runs while walking ten batters. Madison Kavlick came in for relief for two-thirds of an inning giving up one run.

Jenna Burkhamer was the winning pitcher for WVU Potomac State College, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out none in three innings of work. Riley Schulze came in for relief pitching for the last two innings and striking out one batter.

WVU Potomac State College is now on a six-game win streak and has improved their record to 18-0, while the College of Southern Maryland drops to 7-7. WVU Potomac State College is ranked first in the NJCAA Division II Softball Rankings, and their undefeated record proves why they hold the top spot.

