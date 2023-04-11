The College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater will come alive once again for the 18th year in a row, as JazzFest returns on April 14-15. This year’s event will feature two evening concerts under the direction of special guest artist Mike Tomaro, with the Charles County Public Schools All-County Jazz Band and CSM’s Solid Brass Jazz Band.

In preparation for the weekend concerts, both bands will hold rehearsals on April 13 at CSM. Tomaro will work with the student jazz bands all day Friday to prepare the groups for a public concert on Friday evening, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. with the Randy Runyon Project. The band will perform funk, fusion, and jazz classics.

According to CSM Associate Dean for Liberal Arts and Chair of Visual and Performing Arts, Stephen Johnson, the educational component of the JazzFest is equally as exciting as the performances.

In addition to the public concert, the talented performers will return on Saturday evening, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. for Solid Brass, CSM’s Big Band Jazz Ensemble, joined by Charles County Public School’s jazz band, and special guest artist, jazz reed player, composer, arranger, and educator Mike Tomaro.

According to Johnson, JazzFest has a rich history of bringing renowned artists to the Southern Maryland stage.

“Hear the full interview with Johnson, CSM Big Band and Jazz Ensemble Director Randy Runyon and CCPS Fine and Performing Arts Specialist Tim Bodamer and discover how this 17-year tradition continues to bring renowned artists to the Southern Maryland stage in the video below, ‘The History of CSM Jazzfest,'” said Johnson.

Tickets for JazzFest are available at bxoffc@csmd.edu or 301-934-7828. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/Arts.

Overall, JazzFest has become a favorite Southern Maryland event for jazz lovers and music enthusiasts alike. With its rich history and educational component, JazzFest is a platform for showcasing local talent while also bringing in renowned artists from around the world.

