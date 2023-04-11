The Navy women’s rugby team won the Emperor 7s for the second-straight season and third time since 2019 on Saturday in Princeton, N.J. The team’s three squads posted a combined record of 5-4-1.

Navy’s No. 1 team posted a 3-1 record and placed first in the group A bracket. The Mids opened the tournament with a win over the Penn State No. 1 team (26-5), but were shut out in their next match against the West Chester No. 1 team (17-0). The No. 1 squad responded with a victory over Princeton (20-5) to set up a rematch against West Chester in the first-place match. The Mids avenged their loss to the Golden Rams (24-7) to take the title.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Navy’s No. 2 team placed first in the group B bracket with a 2-1 record. The Mids lost their opening match to Penn State (15-10). The No. 2 unit bounced back with a win over West Chester (27-12) and defeated the Golden Rams again in the title match (10-7).

Navy’s No. 3 team compiled an 0-2-1 record to finish in fourth place in the group B bracket. The squad fell to West Chester (38-5) and tied Penn State (10-10) in the play-in matches. Navy lost in the third-place match to the Nittany Lions (21-19).

Kyndall Wyngaard, Marissa Meyer, and Megan Leitz were among the top performers for the Navy No. 1 team. Wyngaard scored two tries, while Meyer and Leitz scored three each. Abby Hershner was successful on three of four conversion kicks.

Hannah Brink stood out for the Navy No. 2 team, scoring four tries and making two conversion kicks in the tournament. Dina Giles, Naomi Nutwell, Elizabeth Dunne, and Emma Lucchese also scored for the Mids.

Kerra Miller, Sydney Boutz, Jamie Wheeler, and Kimberly Van were the try scorers for the Navy No. 3 team. Van was successful on one of two conversion kicks.

Looking ahead, the Navy women’s rugby team will compete in Annapolis for the first time since Nov. 19 when it hosts the Legacy 7s on Sunday, April 16, beginning at 10 a.m. Coach Young hopes the team can build on their success in the Emperor 7s and continue improving as they prepare for upcoming tournaments.

