The St. Mary’s College Seahawks baseball team (6-12) hosted the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions (21-5) for a weekend United East Conference Doubleheader on April 8th. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they dropped both games, the first being a seven-inning contest, with a final score of 6-2.

Game 1 saw the Seahawks and Nittany Lions tied at one a piece after the first inning, with Chase O’Dell scoring St. Mary’s first run after reaching home on an error from the second baseman. Penn State Harrisburg then added to their lead, taking a 3-1 advantage into the fifth inning and extending it further to 6-1 by the top of the sixth. St. Mary’s tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring one run and loading the bases with two outs. However, they couldn’t convert and only managed to put two runs on the board. The Seahawks couldn’t find a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, resulting in a 6-2 loss for their first game of the day.

Cole Tarleton had a team-high two hits, and Garrett Pullium also contributed a hit for St. Mary’s. Trevor Smith pitched four innings, faced 24 batters, and gave up two earned runs. Graham Houck and Nick Russo also made appearances on the mound for the Seahawks.

In Game 2, St. Mary’s took the lead in the bottom of the third inning after Trevor Smith reached first on a single and later scored thanks to an RBI double from Adrian Auber. However, the Nittany Lions responded with a five-run fourth inning to take a 5-1 lead. St. Mary’s tried to rally in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring one run to cut the deficit to 5-2. But, Penn State Harrisburg added an additional run in the sixth inning, and the Seahawks couldn’t get much going offensively in the later innings, resulting in a 6-2 loss for the second game of the day.

Adrian Auber and George Berbakos each had two hits for St. Mary’s, with Mitchell Fradkin and Adrian Auber contributing the two Seahawk RBIs on the day. Tommy Brill pitched four innings and faced 22 batters, giving up five earned runs. Jake Sandridge also saw some action on the mound, pitching five innings and giving up one earned run.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks will look to rebound in their upcoming game against Christopher Newport on April 11th in Newport News, VA.

