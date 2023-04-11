Great Mills, Maryland – The School of Rock is calling all 15-22 year old male guitarist/singer/actors to audition for the part of Dewey. If Dewey isn’t the character for you, there are plenty of other characters to audition for.

Auditions will take place in-person at Great Mills High School on Friday, April 14 from 5:00-9:00pm OR Saturday, April 15 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Alternatively, video auditions will be accepted until the end of the in-person auditions.

The School of Rock has been a beloved movie and Broadway show for years. The story follows Dewey Finn, a down-on-his-luck rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. Dewey transforms his students into a band and they compete in a Battle of the Bands.

Auditioning for the Dewey role is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring actors or musicians. The character has become iconic and has been played by Jack Black in the movie and on Broadway.

The School of Rock has a strong following and has been performed in many theaters around the world. It’s a show that speaks to the power of music and the ability of young people to come together and make something amazing.

For those interested in auditioning, more information and the online audition form can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/auditioninfopacket.pdf.

