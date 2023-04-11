The Washington Commanders are excited to announce their official 2023 Draft Party, presented by SeatGeek, at the National Harbor Waterfront District on Saturday, April 29th. Fans can enjoy the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft (rounds four to seven) while participating in various activities, meeting players and legends, and watching the Commanders’ picks announced live on the National Harbor Plaza stage.

The Draft Party will run from 11:00-4:00 p.m., and fans can RSVP for complimentary tickets at Commanders.com/DraftParty. Fans who register prior to the event will receive an email with more information on how to access their tickets through the team’s new ticketing partner, SeatGeek. Fans who show their SeatGeek Draft Event ticket upon check-in will receive a Commanders reversible bucket hat, burgundy and gold Dippin’ Dots, and a free ride on the carousel and the Ferris wheel for the whole family, as well as a souvenir photo.

At the event, fans can meet the Commanders’ first-round draft selection and current players, legends, Major Tuddy, and Command Force. There will be a kids’ area featuring arts and crafts, face painters, and balloon artists, as well as a QB challenge. When the Commanders are not on the clock, the National Harbor Plaza stage will feature programming and entertainment provided by iHeartMedia’s personalities and DJs, as well as the Command Force.

Fans can also participate in a series of Commanders’ partner activations throughout the National Harbor pier. The Commanders will have new team merchandise available for purchase, including the Commanders Official 2023 New Era Draft Hat.

Season Ticket Members who have selected the “Business Network” membership will receive the opportunity to register for a VIP experience at the Draft Party, including complimentary food vouchers, beverages, and fast lane access to autograph sessions. Suite Owners and Corporate Partners will receive additional communication regarding VIP opportunities at the Draft Party.

Fans interested in signing up to be a Season Ticket Member for the 2023 season can visit commanders.com/seasontickets. At the event, the Commanders will have a table for fans interested in learning more and signing up for the 2023 season.

The National Harbor Waterfront District offers multiple transportation options, including the Mariner Parking Garage, the Metro Green Line, and the Metro Blue Line. Attendees can also ride the Potomac Water Taxi from Alexandria or The Wharf.

The Washington Commanders are currently holding five picks from rounds four to seven, with selections at 118, 150, 193, 215, and 233, all subject to change. The Commanders’ picks will be announced live on the National Harbor Plaza stage during the Draft Party.

