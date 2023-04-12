Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and musician Bruno Mars is set to return to The Theater at MGM National Harbor for two performances on June 6 and June 7, following two sold-out shows at the venue last September. The public sale for tickets will open on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased online at mgmnationalharbor.com or ticketmaster.com.

MGM Rewards, the loyalty rewards program of MGM Resorts International, will have access to pre-sale tickets on Thursday, April 13, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Those interested can join the MGM Rewards or visit MGMRewards.com for more information.

With 14 Grammy Award wins and 30 nominations, Bruno Mars is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold over 200 million singles worldwide. During the 2022 BET Awards, Mars accepted Album Of The Year (An Evening with Silk Sonic) on behalf of the duo, Silk Sonic. Mars and his Silk Sonic partner swept the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and won four awards, including Record Of The Year (“Leave The Door Open”), Song Of The Year (“Leave The Door Open”), Best R&B Performance (“Leave The Door Open”), and Best R&B Song (“Leave The Door Open”).

“Leave The Door Open” is the 17th song of Bruno Mars to reach Multi-Platinum status, and it also became his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single also made him the second artist in Grammy history to win the category three times, following Simon and Garfunkel.

“Leave The Door Open” climbed its way from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his eighth No. 1 hit. Mars is one of the 18 artists in Hot 100 history ever to do so. 24K Magic, one of his albums, remained in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 for 44 consecutive weeks, with “That’s What I Like” being certified ten-times Platinum. The track climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Mars’ seventh Hot 100 chart-topper.

Additionally, Mars became the first male and third act overall to have at least three top 5 Hot 100 hits from each of his first three albums, following only Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. Mars is also the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Hot 100’s Top 5 (“That’s What I Like” and “Uptown Funk”). He is one of the few artists to have written and produced all of his No. 1 hits and had a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums.

MGM National Harbor, located in an unrivaled setting, offers stunning panoramic views of the eastern shore of the Potomac River in Maryland. The $1.4 billion LEED® Gold Certified resort is a short distance from Washington, D.C., and historic sites, including George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate across the river in Virginia. The 24-story, 308-room resort features premier amenities and experiences for locals and visitors from around the world, including a dynamic two-level casino with over 160,000 square feet of space, slots, table games, and poker; a world-class spa and salon; an entertainment theater with flexible seating for up to 3,000; high-end branded retail; 50,000 square feet of meeting space; and restaurants from renowned local, national, and international chefs. MGM National Harbor is owned by MGM Resorts International.

