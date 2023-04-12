April marks the beginning of the event season in Leonardtown, MD, and the town is all set to celebrate with an exciting variety of events and activities to fill weekends with fun all season long. With the return of several popular annual events and the premiere of some new and exciting gatherings, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Coastal Arts Market (CAM) kicks off their Spring Open Air Markets on Saturday, April 15th, at the Leonardtown Wharf. The event features handmade products from local artists and artisans. Upcoming Saturday Spring Markets include May 20th and June 17th at the same time. For more information, visit CoastalArtsMarket.com.

The 26th Run for Hospice takes place on Saturday, April 15th, at 8:30 a.m. The event helps raise funding for the Hospice of St. Mary’s, a beloved annual event. For more information, visit RunForHospice.org.

Evolve Yoga at the Wharf, hosted by Evolve Yoga & Wellness, returned to the Leonardtown Wharf on Sunday, April 2nd, and continues every Sunday through October 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit EvolveYogaWellness.com.

Zumba Fitness Around Town begins on Saturday, April 15th, and meets every Saturday through October 2023, under the pavilion at the Port of Leonardtown Park from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event now features R&B Line Dancing with Renee Stephens on the first Saturday of the month. For more information, call 301-247-7012.

The Leonardtown Earth Week Celebration is a week-long event taking place the week of Earth Day (Sunday, April 16th – Sunday, April 23rd). Local Leonardtown businesses have partnered to bring a wide range of exciting events and activities for all ages, including a neighborhood litter cleanup, a clothing swap, free yoga and kayak demos, planting, live music, organic and Vegan food offerings, art, and much more! Visit LeonardtownMD.com/EarthDay for more information.

The Leonardtown Luau/Spring Bar Crawl returns on Friday, April 21st, from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Enjoy live music and sample specialty cocktails and craft beer at local participating businesses, including Antoinette’s Garden, Brudergarten Beer Garden at Shepherd’s Old Field Market, Il Piccolo Morso, Social Coffeehouse, The Front Porch, The Olde Town Pub, The Rex, and The Slice House. Visit Facebook.com/TheRexLeonardtown for more information.

Plein Air at the Wharf is an evening of creativity at the Leonardtown Wharf, featuring FREE art activities from open painting, classes, a community mural project, live music, wine, food, and fun from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd. Visit LeonardtownMD.com/PleinAirEvents for more information. This event is part of the Leonardtown Earth Week Celebration.

Sound Bath at the Wharf is a unique, one-hour sound experience featuring large crystal singing bowls and the ocean drum at the Leonardtown Wharf after the Plein Air at the Wharf event on Saturday, April 22nd, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is also part of the Leonardtown Earth Week Celebration. Visit LeonardtownMD.com/EarthDay for more information.

The International Dance Day Celebration takes place in LTown Alley on Saturday, April 29th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p

.m. The event features dance in all its forms, from traditional folk dances to the most modern movements, and everything in between! Enjoy local professionals bringing their talents to the stage and get out of your seats for audience participation mini-lessons. Visit LeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownAE for more information.

The Drum Set Showcase takes place in Leonardtown Square on Saturday, April 29th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is an exciting competition featuring student musicians performing for the community. Visit LeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownAE for more information.

On the Water’s Edge Kickoff Concert Featuring Leonardo Garcia Y Son Horizonte takes place at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, April 29th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The special Latin Night event (part of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival) also features Latin dance instruction. Visit LeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest for more information.

The Spring Fling Car Show, hosted by St. Mary’s Rod & Classic, returns to Leonardtown Square on Sunday, April 30th (RD Sunday, May 7th). Enjoy live music, view classic and antique cars on display, and sample tasty food from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Funding from this event benefits Hospice of St. Mary’s County. Visit Facebook.com/StMarysRodandClassic for more information.

With so many exciting events taking place, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Leonardtown this event season. Whether you’re looking for a fun gathering for the entire family or a great way to kick-back and relax with friends, Leonardtown has you covered. From the Leonardtown Earth Week Celebration to the Leonardtown Luau/Spring Bar Crawl, there is no shortage of exciting events to attend.

For more information on upcoming events and activities in Leonardtown, please visit the Town of Leonardtown website or the Leonardtown Business Association website.

