Gov. Wes Moore signed his first batch of recently passed bills into law Tuesday, one day after the state legislature adjourned for the year, ensuring that proposals designed to protect victims of child sexual abuse, defend workers and assist Maryland families become law.
“It’s a great day for our families and it’s a great day for our communities,” Moore said. “I’m proud because this session showed that we, as a state, can move differently. To show that we can move in partnership and show that once again Maryland can do big things and Maryland can lead.”
Of the 810 bills passed by both chambers during the 445th meeting of the Maryland General Assembly, Moore signed 93 Tuesday, many of which were duplicates as bills cross-filed in both chambers. Approved bills must be presented to the governor within 20 days of the assembly’s adjournment, and he then has up to 30 days to either sign or veto passed legislation before it automatically becomes law. Moore has not vetoed any legislation, and with Moore sharing the same party as Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, few are expected.
Moore signed two bills from the package of 10 bills he proposed to the legislature. All of his proposals passed, but most were changed in the legislative process, and just the Fair Wage and Family Prosperity pieces were signed Tuesday.
SB 555, the Fair Wage Act, will raise the minimum wage from $13.25 to $15 per hour beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. However, Moore wanted the act to index this wage to inflation and start it as soon as October, but he was unsuccessful.
“Right now, around 126,000 Maryland children live in households where the main breadwinner makes less than $15 per hour. We need to end these days where people who are working, and in some cases working multiple jobs, are still living at or below the poverty line,” Moore said. “These bills will give them just a little extra cushion to pay for diapers, to put food on the table, to get ahead on next month’s rent.”
He also signed the Family Prosperity Act, HB 547 and SB 552, which expands Earned Income and Child Tax Credits. Specifically, the bill would eliminate the $530 limit for adults without qualifying children, and expands the definition of “qualified child” to benefit taxpayers with children aged 6 and under who have a federally adjusted gross income of $15,000 or less.
Moore introduced this bill by introducing his mother, who attended the bill signing, and what her work and support meant to his success.
“She worked hard so I can succeed. She sacrificed her own American dream so I, maybe, could achieve my own,” Moore said. “Now, this morning, my mom gets to watch her son sign legislation into law that will help other mothers like her in this state.”
HB 1, sponsored by Del. C.T. Wilson, D-Charles, was also signed by Moore Tuesday. The bill should help victims by altering the definition of ‘sexual abuse’ and extending the time victims have to file lawsuits. The bill had been introduced, but failed, in three of the previous four sessions. Wilson, a survivor of sexual abuse, spoke emotionally as the bill finally reached the governor.
“Folks have been fighting, in this and other states, to try and make this real. I think of all the survivors who came up, year after year, and told their stories. They had the audacity to get their hopes up, just to be derided and dismissed by this very body,” Wilson said. “This bill, in the end, will not undo years of suffering. But maybe it will give us hope…Make us better people.”
Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore City, expressed pride regarding the legislative session, especially with the disorder that often surrounds transition. Maryland has a new governor, comptroller and attorney general.
“The story of 2023 is that, despite a time of major transition at all levels of state government, we exceeded expectations for the first year of a new journey,” Ferguson said. “I believe we’ve set ourselves up for continued success for the next four years.”
House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore, also acknowledged the compromise and partnership necessary to make the legislative cycle “successful.” Both viewed this session’s work as laying the groundwork for additional progress.
“The legislative process isn’t always easy and takes a lot of compromise. But we worked together every step of the way to make this a successful session. This new partnership shows what we can accomplish when we’re on the same team and share the same goals,” said Jones. “What we’ve done together in this session will define a generation. This session has been about securing the future of Maryland and expanding the rights and freedoms for this, and future generations of Marylanders.”
Bills signed by the governor on April 11, 2023
- SB 555 The President (By Request – Administration), et al Fair Wage Act of 2023
- SB 552 The President (By Request – Administration), et al Family Prosperity Act of 2023
- HB 547 The Speaker (By Request – Administration), et al Family Prosperity Act of 2023
- SB 686 Senator Smith Civil Actions – Child Sexual Abuse – Definition, Damages,
- and Statute of Limitations (The Child Victims Act of 2023)
- HB 1 Delegate Wilson, et al Civil Actions – Child Sexual Abuse – Definition, Damages,
- and Statute of Limitations (The Child Victims Act of 2023)
- HB 774 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Attorney General), et al Assisted Living Programs – Unlicensed Programs – Resident Abuse, Exploitation, and Neglect (The Senator Delores Kelley Residents of Unlicensed Programs Protection Act)
- SB 665 The President (By Request – Office of the Attorney General), et al Assisted Living Programs – Unlicensed Programs – Resident Abuse, Exploitation, and Neglect (The Senator Delores Kelley Residents of Unlicensed Programs Protection Act)
- SB 541 The President (By Request – Office of the Attorney General) Cigarettes – Wholesalers – Disclosure of Information
- HB 777 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Attorney General) Cigarettes – Wholesalers – Disclosure of Information
- HB 339 Delegate White, et al Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission – Reporting and Sunset Extension
- SB 478 Senator Sydnor, et al Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission – Reporting and Sunset Extension
- HB 1244 Delegate Attar, et al Maryland Holocaust Remembrance Day
- SB 842 Senator Kramer, et al Maryland Holocaust Remembrance Day
- HB 504 Delegate Kaiser, et al Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council – Establishment
- SB 168 Senator Guzzone Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council – Establishment
- SB 174 Senator Guzzone, et al Sales and Use Tax Exemption – Redevelopment Areas in Baltimore County – Sunset Extension
- HB 237 Delegates Atterbeary and Metzgar Sales and Use Tax Exemption – Redevelopment Areas in Baltimore County – Sunset Extension
- SB 241 Senator Guzzone (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Commercial Law – Abandoned Property – Alterations
- SB 242 Senator Guzzone (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Income Tax – Work Opportunity Tax Credit – Technical Correction
- SB 243 Senator Guzzone (By Request – Office of the Comptroller), et al Income Tax – Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit – Alterations
- SB 659 The President (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Modernization of State Financial Systems – 21st Century Financial Systems Enterprise
- HB 709 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Modernization of State Financial Systems – 21st Century Financial Systems Enterprise
- SB 152 Senator Augustine (By Request – Joint Committee on the Management of Public Funds) Bond Sales – Notification of the Public
- HB 388 Delegate Watson Bond Sales – Notification of the Public
- HB 429 Delegate Charles, et al Procurement Improvement Council – Membership and Duties
- SB 451 Senators Griffith and Hester Procurement Improvement Council – Membership and Duties
- HB 379 Delegate Jackson Commissioner of Financial Regulation – Name and Organization of Office
- SB 929 Senator Griffith Commissioner of Financial Regulation – Name and Organization of Office
- SB 716 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Labor) State Board of Examiners of Landscape Architects – Sunset Extension
- SB 717 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Labor) State Board of Stationary Engineers – Sunset Extension
- SB 713 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Labor) State Board of Architects – Sunset Extension
- SB 714 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Labor) State Board of Certified Interior Designers – Sunset Extension
- SB 715 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Labor) State Board of Foresters – Sunset Extension
- HB 497 Delegate Jacobs, et al Rural Health Collaborative Pilot Repeal and Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition Funding
- SB 498 Senators Hershey and Mautz Rural Health Collaborative Pilot Repeal and Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition Funding
- SB 724 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Maryland Insurance Administration) Health Insurance Carriers – Requirements for Internal Grievance Process – Modification
- SB 725 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Maryland Insurance Administration) Insurance – Product and Service Offerings
- HB 279 Delegate Cullison Prescription Drug Affordability Board – Upper Payment Limits
- SB 202 Senator Feldman Prescription Drug Affordability Board – Upper Payment Limits
- HB 19 Delegate Woods, et al State Board of Examiners of Psychologists – License and Registration Issuance and Renewals – Electronic Means
- SB 349 Senator M. Washington State Board of Examiners of Psychologists – License and Registration Issuance and Renewals – Electronic Means
- HB 53 Delegate Forbes, et al Human Services – Maryland Statewide Independent Living Council
- SB 608 Senator M. Washington Human Services – Maryland Statewide Independent Living Council
- HB 141 Delegate Qi, et al State Government – Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs – Alterations
- SB 251 Senator M. Washington State Government – Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs – Alterations
- HB 124 The Speaker, et al Mandated Reports – Revisions
- SB 131 The President Mandated Reports – Revisions
- SB 667 The President (By Request – Department of Legislative Services) Annual Corrective Bill
- SB 877 The President (By Request – Department of Legislative Services) Annual Curative Bill
- SB 726 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health) State Board of Examiners of Psychologists – Sunset Extension
- SB 727 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health) State Board of Physical Therapy Examiners – Sunset Extension
- SB 728 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health) State Board of Examiners in Optometry – Sunset Extension
- SB 731 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health) State Board for Certification of Residential Child Care Program Professionals – Sunset Extension
- HB 26 Delegate Bagnall, et al Health Occupations – Psychologists – Licensure Qualification
- HB 238 Delegate Taveras, et al Massage Therapy – Discipline
- SB 215 Senators Ellis and Augustine Massage Therapy – Discipline
- SB 375 Senator Ellis State Board of Physicians – Inactive and Emeritus Status
- HB 453 Delegate Szeliga, et al State Board of Physicians – Inactive and Emeritus Status
- HB 401 Delegate Martinez, et al Maryland Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Speech-Language Pathology, and Music Therapy Act – Definitions and Application
- SB 449 Senator Gile, et al Maryland Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Speech-Language Pathology, and Music Therapy Act – Definitions and Application
- SB 672 Senator Klausmeier Alcoholic Beverages – Use of Alcoholic Beverages for Educational Purposes
- HB 987 Delegates Valderrama and Crosby Alcoholic Beverages – Use of Alcoholic Beverages for Educational Purposes
- HB 492 Delegate Chisholm, et al Anne Arundel County – School Vehicles – Duration of Operation
- SB 718 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Environment) Voluntary Cleanup Program – Determination and Recordation Deadlines
- HB 30 Delegate Stein Environment – On-Site Wastewater Services – Board, Fees, and Penalties
- SB 7 Senator West Environment – On-Site Wastewater Services – Board, Fees, and Penalties
- HB 161 Delegates Korman and Szeliga Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority Evaluation, Termination of Bond Authority, and Assumption of Functions, Employees, and Contracts (Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority Sunset Act)
- HB 516 Delegate Love Agriculture – Use of Antimicrobial Drugs – Reporting Deadlines
- SB 723 Chair, Budget and Taxation Committee (By Request – Departmental – Assessments and Taxation) Corporations and Associations – Electronic Copies Fee – Repeal
- SB 68 Senator Carozza Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System – Crisfield Police Department
- HB 163 Delegate Otto Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System – Crisfield Police Department
- SB 82 Senator Mautz Correctional Officers’ Retirement System – Talbot County
- HB 10 Delegate Adams Correctional Officers’ Retirement System – Talbot County
- SB 276 Senator McKay Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System – Frostburg City Police Department
- HB 792 Delegates Buckel and Hinebaugh Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System – Frostburg City Police Department
- HB 648 Delegate Hinebaugh Garrett County – Tax Sales – Auctioneer Fees
- SB 384 Senator McKay Garrett County – Tax Sales – Auctioneer Fees
- HB 779 Delegate Buckel, et al Tax Sales – Revisions
- SB 518 Senator Corderman, et al Tax Sales – Revisions
- SB 305 Carroll County Senators Carroll County – Public Facilities Bond
- HB 644 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages Licenses – Golf Simulator Facility
- HB 679 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages Licenses – Display of License
- HB 939 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Sunday Sales
- HB 991 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Basket of Cheer
- HB 997 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Consumption Permits
- HB 1062 Harford County Delegation Harford County – Alcoholic Beverages – Alteration of License Quota
- HB 146 Howard County Delegation Howard County – Alcoholic Beverages – Public Hearing Ho. Co. 13-23
- HB 277 Montgomery County Delegation Montgomery County – Alcoholic Beverages – Holders of Class B–BWL (Clubhouse/Lodge) License and Class 7 Micro–Brewery License MC 16–23
- HB 345 Montgomery County Delegation Montgomery County – Alcohol Beverage Services – Advisory Board MC 04-23
- HB 763 Montgomery County Delegation Montgomery County – Collective Bargaining for Sheriff’s Office Employees – Binding Arbitration Procedures MC 13-23
- HB 764 Montgomery County Delegation Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission – Collective Bargaining Agreement Implementation – Impasse Arbitration MC 10-23
- HB 436 Prince George’s County Delegation Prince George’s County – Alcoholic Beverages – Licensing PG 305-23
- HB 946 Prince George’s County Delegation Prince George’s County – Alcoholic Beverages – Main Street Laurel Development PG 404-23
This article was originally published on CNSMaryland.org and is republished with permission.