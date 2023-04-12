Gov. Wes Moore signed his first batch of recently passed bills into law Tuesday, one day after the state legislature adjourned for the year, ensuring that proposals designed to protect victims of child sexual abuse, defend workers and assist Maryland families become law.

“It’s a great day for our families and it’s a great day for our communities,” Moore said. “I’m proud because this session showed that we, as a state, can move differently. To show that we can move in partnership and show that once again Maryland can do big things and Maryland can lead.”

With legislative leaders and activists looking on, Gov. Wes Moore signs HB1, which extends the time to file suits over child sexual abuse, at the Governor’s Reception Room on April 11, 2023. Seated from left are Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Senate President Bill Ferguson, the governor, and House Speaker Adrienne Jones Credit: Michelle Larkin/Capital News Service

Of the 810 bills passed by both chambers during the 445th meeting of the Maryland General Assembly, Moore signed 93 Tuesday, many of which were duplicates as bills cross-filed in both chambers. Approved bills must be presented to the governor within 20 days of the assembly’s adjournment, and he then has up to 30 days to either sign or veto passed legislation before it automatically becomes law. Moore has not vetoed any legislation, and with Moore sharing the same party as Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, few are expected.

Moore signed two bills from the package of 10 bills he proposed to the legislature. All of his proposals passed, but most were changed in the legislative process, and just the Fair Wage and Family Prosperity pieces were signed Tuesday.

SB 555, the Fair Wage Act, will raise the minimum wage from $13.25 to $15 per hour beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. However, Moore wanted the act to index this wage to inflation and start it as soon as October, but he was unsuccessful.

“Right now, around 126,000 Maryland children live in households where the main breadwinner makes less than $15 per hour. We need to end these days where people who are working, and in some cases working multiple jobs, are still living at or below the poverty line,” Moore said. “These bills will give them just a little extra cushion to pay for diapers, to put food on the table, to get ahead on next month’s rent.”

He also signed the Family Prosperity Act, HB 547 and SB 552, which expands Earned Income and Child Tax Credits. Specifically, the bill would eliminate the $530 limit for adults without qualifying children, and expands the definition of “qualified child” to benefit taxpayers with children aged 6 and under who have a federally adjusted gross income of $15,000 or less.

Moore introduced this bill by introducing his mother, who attended the bill signing, and what her work and support meant to his success.

“She worked hard so I can succeed. She sacrificed her own American dream so I, maybe, could achieve my own,” Moore said. “Now, this morning, my mom gets to watch her son sign legislation into law that will help other mothers like her in this state.”

HB 1, sponsored by Del. C.T. Wilson, D-Charles, was also signed by Moore Tuesday. The bill should help victims by altering the definition of ‘sexual abuse’ and extending the time victims have to file lawsuits. The bill had been introduced, but failed, in three of the previous four sessions. Wilson, a survivor of sexual abuse, spoke emotionally as the bill finally reached the governor.

“Folks have been fighting, in this and other states, to try and make this real. I think of all the survivors who came up, year after year, and told their stories. They had the audacity to get their hopes up, just to be derided and dismissed by this very body,” Wilson said. “This bill, in the end, will not undo years of suffering. But maybe it will give us hope…Make us better people.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore City, expressed pride regarding the legislative session, especially with the disorder that often surrounds transition. Maryland has a new governor, comptroller and attorney general.

“The story of 2023 is that, despite a time of major transition at all levels of state government, we exceeded expectations for the first year of a new journey,” Ferguson said. “I believe we’ve set ourselves up for continued success for the next four years.”

House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore, also acknowledged the compromise and partnership necessary to make the legislative cycle “successful.” Both viewed this session’s work as laying the groundwork for additional progress.

“The legislative process isn’t always easy and takes a lot of compromise. But we worked together every step of the way to make this a successful session. This new partnership shows what we can accomplish when we’re on the same team and share the same goals,” said Jones. “What we’ve done together in this session will define a generation. This session has been about securing the future of Maryland and expanding the rights and freedoms for this, and future generations of Marylanders.”

Bills signed by the governor on April 11, 2023

SB 555 The President (By Request – Administration), et al Fair Wage Act of 2023

SB 552 The President (By Request – Administration), et al Family Prosperity Act of 2023

HB 547 The Speaker (By Request – Administration), et al Family Prosperity Act of 2023

SB 686 Senator Smith Civil Actions – Child Sexual Abuse – Definition, Damages,

and Statute of Limitations (The Child Victims Act of 2023)

HB 1 Delegate Wilson, et al Civil Actions – Child Sexual Abuse – Definition, Damages,

and Statute of Limitations (The Child Victims Act of 2023)

HB 774 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Attorney General), et al Assisted Living Programs – Unlicensed Programs – Resident Abuse, Exploitation, and Neglect (The Senator Delores Kelley Residents of Unlicensed Programs Protection Act)

SB 665 The President (By Request – Office of the Attorney General), et al Assisted Living Programs – Unlicensed Programs – Resident Abuse, Exploitation, and Neglect (The Senator Delores Kelley Residents of Unlicensed Programs Protection Act)

SB 541 The President (By Request – Office of the Attorney General) Cigarettes – Wholesalers – Disclosure of Information

HB 777 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Attorney General) Cigarettes – Wholesalers – Disclosure of Information

HB 339 Delegate White, et al Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission – Reporting and Sunset Extension

SB 478 Senator Sydnor, et al Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission – Reporting and Sunset Extension

HB 1244 Delegate Attar, et al Maryland Holocaust Remembrance Day

SB 842 Senator Kramer, et al Maryland Holocaust Remembrance Day

HB 504 Delegate Kaiser, et al Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council – Establishment

SB 168 Senator Guzzone Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council – Establishment

SB 174 Senator Guzzone, et al Sales and Use Tax Exemption – Redevelopment Areas in Baltimore County – Sunset Extension

HB 237 Delegates Atterbeary and Metzgar Sales and Use Tax Exemption – Redevelopment Areas in Baltimore County – Sunset Extension

SB 241 Senator Guzzone (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Commercial Law – Abandoned Property – Alterations

SB 242 Senator Guzzone (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Income Tax – Work Opportunity Tax Credit – Technical Correction

SB 243 Senator Guzzone (By Request – Office of the Comptroller), et al Income Tax – Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit – Alterations

SB 659 The President (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Modernization of State Financial Systems – 21st Century Financial Systems Enterprise

HB 709 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Modernization of State Financial Systems – 21st Century Financial Systems Enterprise

SB 152 Senator Augustine (By Request – Joint Committee on the Management of Public Funds) Bond Sales – Notification of the Public

HB 388 Delegate Watson Bond Sales – Notification of the Public

HB 429 Delegate Charles, et al Procurement Improvement Council – Membership and Duties

SB 451 Senators Griffith and Hester Procurement Improvement Council – Membership and Duties

HB 379 Delegate Jackson Commissioner of Financial Regulation – Name and Organization of Office

SB 929 Senator Griffith Commissioner of Financial Regulation – Name and Organization of Office

SB 716 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Labor) State Board of Examiners of Landscape Architects – Sunset Extension

SB 717 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Labor) State Board of Stationary Engineers – Sunset Extension

SB 713 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Labor) State Board of Architects – Sunset Extension

SB 714 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Labor) State Board of Certified Interior Designers – Sunset Extension

SB 715 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Labor) State Board of Foresters – Sunset Extension

HB 497 Delegate Jacobs, et al Rural Health Collaborative Pilot Repeal and Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition Funding

SB 498 Senators Hershey and Mautz Rural Health Collaborative Pilot Repeal and Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition Funding

SB 724 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Maryland Insurance Administration) Health Insurance Carriers – Requirements for Internal Grievance Process – Modification

SB 725 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Maryland Insurance Administration) Insurance – Product and Service Offerings

HB 279 Delegate Cullison Prescription Drug Affordability Board – Upper Payment Limits

SB 202 Senator Feldman Prescription Drug Affordability Board – Upper Payment Limits

HB 19 Delegate Woods, et al State Board of Examiners of Psychologists – License and Registration Issuance and Renewals – Electronic Means

SB 349 Senator M. Washington State Board of Examiners of Psychologists – License and Registration Issuance and Renewals – Electronic Means

HB 53 Delegate Forbes, et al Human Services – Maryland Statewide Independent Living Council

SB 608 Senator M. Washington Human Services – Maryland Statewide Independent Living Council

HB 141 Delegate Qi, et al State Government – Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs – Alterations

SB 251 Senator M. Washington State Government – Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs – Alterations

HB 124 The Speaker, et al Mandated Reports – Revisions

SB 131 The President Mandated Reports – Revisions

SB 667 The President (By Request – Department of Legislative Services) Annual Corrective Bill

SB 877 The President (By Request – Department of Legislative Services) Annual Curative Bill

SB 726 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health) State Board of Examiners of Psychologists – Sunset Extension

SB 727 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health) State Board of Physical Therapy Examiners – Sunset Extension

SB 728 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health) State Board of Examiners in Optometry – Sunset Extension

SB 731 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health) State Board for Certification of Residential Child Care Program Professionals – Sunset Extension

HB 26 Delegate Bagnall, et al Health Occupations – Psychologists – Licensure Qualification

HB 238 Delegate Taveras, et al Massage Therapy – Discipline

SB 215 Senators Ellis and Augustine Massage Therapy – Discipline

SB 375 Senator Ellis State Board of Physicians – Inactive and Emeritus Status

HB 453 Delegate Szeliga, et al State Board of Physicians – Inactive and Emeritus Status

HB 401 Delegate Martinez, et al Maryland Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Speech-Language Pathology, and Music Therapy Act – Definitions and Application

SB 449 Senator Gile, et al Maryland Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Speech-Language Pathology, and Music Therapy Act – Definitions and Application

SB 672 Senator Klausmeier Alcoholic Beverages – Use of Alcoholic Beverages for Educational Purposes

HB 987 Delegates Valderrama and Crosby Alcoholic Beverages – Use of Alcoholic Beverages for Educational Purposes

HB 492 Delegate Chisholm, et al Anne Arundel County – School Vehicles – Duration of Operation

SB 718 Chair, Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee (By Request – Departmental – Environment) Voluntary Cleanup Program – Determination and Recordation Deadlines

HB 30 Delegate Stein Environment – On-Site Wastewater Services – Board, Fees, and Penalties

SB 7 Senator West Environment – On-Site Wastewater Services – Board, Fees, and Penalties

HB 161 Delegates Korman and Szeliga Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority Evaluation, Termination of Bond Authority, and Assumption of Functions, Employees, and Contracts (Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority Sunset Act)

HB 516 Delegate Love Agriculture – Use of Antimicrobial Drugs – Reporting Deadlines

SB 723 Chair, Budget and Taxation Committee (By Request – Departmental – Assessments and Taxation) Corporations and Associations – Electronic Copies Fee – Repeal

SB 68 Senator Carozza Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System – Crisfield Police Department

HB 163 Delegate Otto Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System – Crisfield Police Department

SB 82 Senator Mautz Correctional Officers’ Retirement System – Talbot County

HB 10 Delegate Adams Correctional Officers’ Retirement System – Talbot County

SB 276 Senator McKay Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System – Frostburg City Police Department

HB 792 Delegates Buckel and Hinebaugh Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System – Frostburg City Police Department

HB 648 Delegate Hinebaugh Garrett County – Tax Sales – Auctioneer Fees

SB 384 Senator McKay Garrett County – Tax Sales – Auctioneer Fees

HB 779 Delegate Buckel, et al Tax Sales – Revisions

SB 518 Senator Corderman, et al Tax Sales – Revisions

SB 305 Carroll County Senators Carroll County – Public Facilities Bond

HB 644 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages Licenses – Golf Simulator Facility

HB 679 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages Licenses – Display of License

HB 939 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Sunday Sales

HB 991 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Basket of Cheer

HB 997 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Consumption Permits

HB 1062 Harford County Delegation Harford County – Alcoholic Beverages – Alteration of License Quota

HB 146 Howard County Delegation Howard County – Alcoholic Beverages – Public Hearing Ho. Co. 13-23

HB 277 Montgomery County Delegation Montgomery County – Alcoholic Beverages – Holders of Class B–BWL (Clubhouse/Lodge) License and Class 7 Micro–Brewery License MC 16–23

HB 345 Montgomery County Delegation Montgomery County – Alcohol Beverage Services – Advisory Board MC 04-23

HB 763 Montgomery County Delegation Montgomery County – Collective Bargaining for Sheriff’s Office Employees – Binding Arbitration Procedures MC 13-23

HB 764 Montgomery County Delegation Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission – Collective Bargaining Agreement Implementation – Impasse Arbitration MC 10-23

HB 436 Prince George’s County Delegation Prince George’s County – Alcoholic Beverages – Licensing PG 305-23

HB 946 Prince George’s County Delegation Prince George’s County – Alcoholic Beverages – Main Street Laurel Development PG 404-23

This article was originally published on CNSMaryland.org and is republished with permission.

