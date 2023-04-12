The Navy women’s lacrosse team is holding strong at No. 23 in the latest ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. The team is also receiving votes in the US Lacrosse Magazine poll.

The Midshipmen entered the polls at No. 25, but have since climbed the rankings to No. 23. In the past three weeks, the team has moved from No. 25 to No. 24, and then up to No. 20 before settling at No. 23 in the latest poll.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Navy’s history with the polls has been one of consistency, having been ranked for a total of 74 weeks. This includes a stretch of 46 consecutive weeks, from the final poll of 2017 to April 5, 2021. The team’s first appearance in the national rankings came in 2013, when they were ranked No. 20. The highest ranking achieved by the Midshipmen was sixth, which they achieved in the final polls of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Last season, the Midshipmen were in the top 25 poll for seven weeks, reaching as high as No. 17. This year’s team looks to continue their success as they resume play next week with a pair of Patriot League games. The first game will be a midweek game against American in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. The second game will be at home at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday for Senior Day against Holy Cross at 12 noon. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live stats will be available.

Head Coach Cindy Timchal spoke about the team’s consistency in the polls and their upcoming games, saying, “We’re excited to continue our season and face off against American and Holy Cross. The team has been working hard and we’re looking forward to the challenge. It’s great to see that our consistency in the polls reflects the hard work and dedication of our players.”

The Midshipmen have had a strong start to their season, with a current record of 9-3. The team’s success has been due in part to their strong defense, which is ranked fifth in the nation in goals against average, allowing only 7.42 goals per game.

The Navy women’s lacrosse team looks to continue their strong season as they face off against American and Holy Cross next week. With their consistency in the polls and strong record, the Midshipmen are a team to watch in the upcoming weeks of play. ILWomen / IWLCA US Lacrosse Magazine Preseason RV RV Feb. 13 –– –– Feb. 20 RV –– Feb. 27 –– –– March 6 RV RV March 13 RV RV March 20 25 19 March 27 24 19 April 3 20 20 April 10 23 RV April 17 April 24 May 1 May 8

