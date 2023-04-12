The Navy women’s tennis team extended their winning streak to eight matches with a 4-2 victory over Long Island University (LIU) on Saturday at the Tose Family Tennis Center. The win came on a day honoring the team’s lone senior, captain Casey Accola. In addition to being honored before the match, Accola won both her doubles and singles matches.

Sophomore Emily Tannenbaum also made history for the Navy program during the match, tying the program record for combined wins in a season at 48 (27 singles, 21 doubles). Tannenbaum and junior Samantha Johns won the No. 1 doubles match against Victoria Erechtchenko and Elinor Storkaas, helping Navy secure the doubles point.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Accola started the singles play by quickly finishing off Saki Oyama, 6-1, 6-0, at the No. 3 position. LIU fought back, tying the match at 2-2 with wins from Leo Boisseau and Bianca Compuesto. However, Navy did not let LIU take the lead as Sylvia Eklund won on the No. 5 court, and Tannenbaum clinched the match point with a victory against Erechtchenko in the top spot.

Head coach Keith Puryear praised the team’s performance and noted the toughness of the LIU team, calling them a “potential NCAA-qualifying team.” Puryear also emphasized the importance of Accola’s leadership on the team, saying “She’s worked so hard to be the best leader that she could be for us, as kudos go out to her.”

The win over LIU marks Navy’s third all-time victory against the team, and the eight-match winning streak matches the season high for the team. Navy now looks towards the end of their regular season with two challenging Patriot League matches against Loyola and nationally-ranked Boston.

Navy’s next match is against Loyola Maryland on Wednesday, April 12, at 3 p.m. The team will look to continue their winning streak and carry their momentum into the postseason.

