Warner Music Nashville singer and songwriter, Avery Anna, has been chosen as the 2023 Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch. The rising star will open for Dustin Lynch on Friday, May 26, kicking off the night in style.

Avery Anna’s love for music began at the age of 10, when she picked up the guitar and piano. However, it wasn’t until she started her TikTok channel that she realized her full potential. Her bathtub performances went viral overnight, and her covers of classic country artists like Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline, as well as modern acts such as Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini, quickly gained her a following.

Avery Anna press photo

With 1.6 million followers and over 32 million likes, Avery is now ready to share her own music with the world. Her debut EP, Mood Swings, has recently been released, and the Gold-certified “Narcissist” has made a major statement. The viral hit reached number one on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown and made its TV debut on the CMT Music Awards. It has also topped 130 million global streams and is in rotation among the biggest pop songs on SiriusXM Hits 1.

Avery’s latest release, “Self Love,” a reflective track about learning to love oneself, has also been added to the station. She has been chosen as a 2023 Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist to Watch, a CMT Next Woman of Country 2023, a 2023 Pandora Artist to Watch, and a 2022 YouTube Artist on the Rise.

This is just the beginning for Avery Anna as she steps out of the bathtub and into the spotlight. Her music career is rising, and she’s gaining recognition for her talent across the music industry.

Tickets to Avery Anna’s opening performance for Dustin Lynch range from $39 to $79, with additional fees applying. They will be available starting April 11 at 10 a.m. EST for CMM members, and April 17 at 10 a.m. EST for the general public on the official Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD website.

For those who want to enjoy everything the museum has to offer year-round, becoming a member is a great option. Visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042, ext. 8063, to learn more.

