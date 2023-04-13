The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has urged nearly 1.5 million people across the country to submit their tax return by July 17, 2023, to claim their unclaimed refunds for tax year 2019. According to the IRS, taxpayers are owed almost $1.5 billion in refunds as they haven’t filed their tax returns for 2019. The median refund amount is $893, and the IRS has provided a state-by-state calculation to identify the potential number of eligible taxpayers for these refunds.

The pandemic emergency delayed the three-year window for 2019 unfiled returns to July 17, 2023, from the usual filing deadline that falls around the April tax deadline. The IRS issued Notice 2023-21 on Feb. 27, 2023, providing legal guidance on claims made by the postponed deadline.

“We want taxpayers to claim these refunds, but time is running out. People face a July 17 deadline to file their returns. We recommend taxpayers start soon to make sure they don’t miss out,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “With the pandemic taking place when the 2019 tax returns were originally due, people faced extremely unusual situations. People may have simply forgotten about tax refunds with the deadline that year postponed all the way into July.”

Besides, taxpayers may lose their refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2019 if they miss filing a tax return. Moreover, low- and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), worth as much as $6,557 for 2019.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that their refund checks may be held if they haven’t filed tax returns for 2020 and 2021. The refund will also be applied to any amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans.

Several options are available to get key documents required to file the tax return. Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099, or 5498 for the years 2019, 2020, or 2021 can request copies from their employer, bank, or other payers. They can also use Get Transcript Online at IRS.gov to order a free wage and income transcript or file Form 4506-T with the IRS to request a “wage and income transcript.”

Based on tax information available, the IRS estimated the potential number of people in each state who may be entitled to a tax refund. However, the actual refund amount will vary based on a household’s tax situation.

“We encourage people to review their records and start gathering records now, so they don’t run the risk of missing the July deadline,” Werfel said.

In conclusion, taxpayers are urged to file their tax return for 2019 to claim their unclaimed refunds before the July 17, 2023 deadline. The IRS has estimated that almost $1.5 billion in refunds remain unclaimed, and people are advised to start gathering the required documents and reviewing their records to ensure they don’t miss out.

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2019 income tax refunds

State or District Estimated Number of Individuals Median Potential Refund Total Potential Refunds * Alabama 23,900 $880 $23,694,700 Alaska 6,000 $917 $6,542,300 Arizona 35,400 $824 $33,911,500 Arkansas 12,800 $864 $12,586,100 California 144,700 $856 $141,780,000 Colorado 30,100 $859 $29,514,000 Connecticut 15,400 $934 $16,198,400 Delaware 5,700 $880 $5,754,900 District of Columbia 4,400 $887 $4,550,100 Florida 89,300 $893 $89,530,400 Georgia 48,000 $826 $46,269,000 Hawaii 8,800 $932 $9,197,700 Idaho 7,600 $758 $6,996,000 Illinois 55,800 $916 $57,591,300 Indiana 31,700 $916 $32,115,100 Iowa 15,300 $926 $15,492,600 Kansas 14,600 $913 $14,753,700 Kentucky 18,600 $906 $18,574,200 Louisiana 22,000 $877 $22,274,800 Maine 6,400 $876 $6,197,300 Maryland 31,400 $897 $32,344,500 Massachusetts 35,700 $966 $38,400,900 Michigan 48,500 $888 $48,582,600 Minnesota 23,200 $848 $22,387,800 Mississippi 12,300 $820 $11,836,700 Missouri 31,800 $880 $31,345,700 Montana 5,200 $854 $5,144,900 Nebraska 7,800 $893 $7,745,600 Nevada 15,800 $869 $15,550,300 New Hampshire 6,900 $974 $7,451,800 New Jersey 40,500 $924 $42,035,900 New Mexico 9,600 $867 $9,522,400 New York 81,600 $945 $86,826,200 North Carolina 45,800 $862 $44,426,600 North Dakota 3,700 $958 $3,997,100 Ohio 51,800 $868 $50,234,900 Oklahoma 21,400 $897 $21,770,000 Oregon 23,700 $801 $22,348,900 Pennsylvania 56,000 $924 $57,572,600 Rhode Island 4,300 $924 $4,468,700 South Carolina 18,200 $809 $17,264,100 South Dakota 3,700 $918 $3,746,700 Tennessee 28,100 $873 $27,623,700 Texas 135,300 $924 $142,235,200 Utah 11,700 $845 $11,198,400 Vermont 3,100 $901 $3,036,600 Virginia 42,200 $869 $42,110,500 Washington 42,400 $934 $44,823,200 West Virginia 6,500 $959 $6,818,900 Wisconsin 21,000 $834 $20,003,100 Wyoming 3,300 $949 $3,534,800 Totals 1,469,000 $893 $1,479,913,400

* Excluding credits.

Like this: Like Loading...